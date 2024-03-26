Feature / Entertainment

China's box office continues to grow as film market recovers

  16:47 UTC+8, 2024-03-26       0
China's box office receipts in 2024 have already reached US$2.21 billion, which demonstrates the robust recovery and strong potential of the film market.
Chinese heartthrob Wu Lei plays the leading role in the new suspense crime film "Dwelling by the West Lake."

China's box office receipts in 2024 have already reached 15.95 billion yuan (US$2.21 billion), which demonstrates movie buffs' enthusiasm and the robust recovery and strong potential of the film market.

A few films released in March, including the suspense crime film "The Pig, the Snake, and the Pigeon," sci-fi blockbuster "Dune: Part Two," and animated feature "Kung Fu Panda 4" have performed well at the box office.

As of Monday (March 25), the three movies had respectively taken 600 million yuan, 315 million yuan, and 186 million yuan in the Chinese mainland, according to data from box office tracker Maoyan.

In terms of the unique narrative style and cinematography, these movies have also become trending topics among audiences and industry professionals on the Internet.

In April, an array of new film productions will hit cinemas across China, ready to bring new vitality to the entire industry. The following are some of the most anticipated films to be released soon.

China's box office continues to grow as film market recovers

A poster advertises "The Boy and the Heron."

"The Boy and the Heron"

Release date: April 3

The animated fantasy adventure film centers on a sad boy's epic journey with a heron in a mysterious and dreamlike world of both the living and the dead after his mother's death. As he uncovers the secrets of this world, the boy also explores the truth about himself.

The film is a new offering from Studio Ghibli and Japanese Academy Award-winning director Miyazaki Hayao. Earlier this year, the film won the Best Animated Feature prize at the 96th Academy Awards, marking director Hayao's second Oscar win. It was also named the Best Animated Film at the Golden Globes.

China's box office continues to grow as film market recovers

A poster advertises "Snow Leopard."

"Snow Leopard"

Release date: April 3

Set against the backdrop of a high-altitude plateau, the film tells the story of a father and his adult son's different opinions on how to deal with a captured snow leopard. It explores the coexistence between humans, nature, and animals.

It was the final film and the eighth Tibetan-language film of the late famous Tibetan director and screenwriter Pema Tseden. Last year, the movie received the Grand Prix at the 36th Tokyo International Film Festival.

China's box office continues to grow as film market recovers

A poster advertises "Dwelling by the West Lake."

"Dwelling by the West Lake"

Release date: April 3

Starring Wu Lei, Jiang Qinqin, and Chen Jianbin, this suspense crime film directed by Gu Xiaogang follows a university student's efforts to rescue her mother from a fraud organization.

Through delicate and poetic sequences, the film also explores the relationship between humans and nature, reality and ideals. It uses plants as metaphors to showcase the joys, sorrows, and impermanence of life. At the same time, it encourages the audience to listen to their hearts and seek the true meaning of life.

China's box office continues to grow as film market recovers

A poster advertises "The Victims."

"The Victims"

Release date: April 3

This suspense film revolves around a robbery and murder case of a beautiful young woman 10 years earlier on a summer night. Each of the four suspects have ulterior motives. When a police officer investigates the clues, he discovers that the truth is not as simple as it appears.

The film's directors consulted a large number of real-life cases to deduce the causes of the crimes. It also presents a humanistic care to evoke reflection and resonance among its audiences.

China's box office continues to grow as film market recovers

A poster advertises "Woof Woof Daddy."

"Woof Woof Daddy"

Release date: April 12

This heartwarming comedy film, starring Aaron Kwok and Lan Yingying, centers on a sugar factory worker who becomes a puppy due to an accident. He finally finds his daughter who has grown up and become a singer. The father decides to accompany and protect her as a "little dog."

The film portrays the beauty and difficulty of the father-daughter relationship. To vividly depict the role, Kwok observed dogs for a long time in reality to accurately grasp the detailed changes in their facial expressions.

China's box office continues to grow as film market recovers

A poster advertises "The First One."

"The First One"

Release date: April 19

This biopic film records the growth and achievements of China's first F1 driver Zhou Guanyu. It allows the audience to witness his arduous journey from a young man pursuing his racing dream to becoming a legendary F1 driver.

Zhou, born in Shanghai in 1999, made history for Chinese F1 drivers. His love and persistence for racing, as well as his hard work and passion, enables Chinese audiences to have a better understanding of the charms of F1 racing. The film also documents real and intense race scenes of Zhou on the track.

China's box office continues to grow as film market recovers

A poster advertises "Kim's Video."

"Kim's Video"

Release date: April 19

This American documentary film by David Redmon and Ashley Sabin is an elegiac tribute to an iconic video store in New York City. Before it closed its doors mysteriously, the store inspired a generation of cinephiles.

The film also uncovers a mystery about the store's video collection. The directors set off on a quest to find a legendary lost video collection of 55,000 movies in a small Sicilian village.

China's box office continues to grow as film market recovers

A poster advertises "The Fall Guy."

"The Fall Guy"

Release date: April 30

This drama film adapted from a 1980s TV series tells the story of a stuntman who left the business a year earlier to focus on both his physical and mental health. He must find a missing movie star, stop a conspiracy, and win back the heart of his lifelong love.

The film blends elements of suspense, action, and romance. Its director David Leitch used to be a stuntman and knows well about the hardships of the profession.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
