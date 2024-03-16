Kung Fu Panda 4 movie kicks off at theaters

DreamWorks’ highly anticipated animated feature “Kung Fu Panda 4” had its IMAX premiere in Shanghai on Saturday.

The film will be released on Chinese mainland on March 22.

The film marks the return of one of the most popular and iconic franchises of DreamWorks, 16 years since its first installment, and eight years after the most recent sequel.

Directed by Mike Mitchell, it follows Po's new adventure in ancient China to find and train his apprentice — a new Dragon Warrior, after he becomes the Spiritual Leader of the Valley of Peace.

However, he faces unprecedented challenges from a wicked sorceress who re-summons all the master villains.

Many Chinese elements including clothing, architecture and food are incorporated into the film, which delighted the local audiences on Saturday.

Many viewers spoke highly of the film’s attractive storyline, various amusing characters and positive messages of courage, friendship and kindness.

Chinese actors Huang Bo, Yang Mi and Jiang Xin voiced the movie’s Chinese version.