Chinese fantasy drama premieres for both domestic and international audiences

Highly anticipated fantasy drama "The Legend of Shen Li" made its debut on Hunan Satellite TV and the streaming platforms Tencent Video and Mango TV on Monday.

It simultaneously aired in Malaysia, Singapore, North America, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam.

The series marks a new screen collaboration by actress Zhao Liying and actor Lin Gengxin seven years after the success of their 2017 spy drama "Princess Agents," one of the hottest Chinese TV productions shown in Western countries.

When "Princess Agents" was released on YouTube, it gained huge popularity among overseas audiences for its appealing story, stunning martial arts sequences and war scenes.

Based on a hit online novel, fantasy drama "The Legend of Shen Li" tells a mythological love story of demon general Shen Li and Xing Zhi, the last surviving god of ancient times.

It centers on their efforts to preserve world peace. In this process, both of them rediscover the true meaning of love, responsibility, and life.

The series also features lavish scenes, distinctive Chinese aesthetics and cultural elements to depict its world of fantasy and mythology. It is expected to be another hit that crosses cultural boundaries and appeals to overseas viewers.