Feature / Entertainment

Chinese fantasy drama premieres for both domestic and international audiences

Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  16:58 UTC+8, 2024-03-20       0
Highly anticipated fantasy drama 'The Legend of Shen Li' made its debut in China on Monday and also in Malaysia, Singapore, North America, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam.
Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  16:58 UTC+8, 2024-03-20       0
Chinese fantasy drama premieres for both domestic and international audiences

The series features lavish scenes, distinctive Chinese aesthetics and cultural elements to depict its world of fantasy and mythology.

Highly anticipated fantasy drama "The Legend of Shen Li" made its debut on Hunan Satellite TV and the streaming platforms Tencent Video and Mango TV on Monday.

It simultaneously aired in Malaysia, Singapore, North America, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam.

The series marks a new screen collaboration by actress Zhao Liying and actor Lin Gengxin seven years after the success of their 2017 spy drama "Princess Agents," one of the hottest Chinese TV productions shown in Western countries.

When "Princess Agents" was released on YouTube, it gained huge popularity among overseas audiences for its appealing story, stunning martial arts sequences and war scenes.

Chinese fantasy drama premieres for both domestic and international audiences

Zhao Liying plays the leading role of Shen Li.

Chinese fantasy drama premieres for both domestic and international audiences

Lin Gengxin is the leading actor in the series.

Based on a hit online novel, fantasy drama "The Legend of Shen Li" tells a mythological love story of demon general Shen Li and Xing Zhi, the last surviving god of ancient times.

It centers on their efforts to preserve world peace. In this process, both of them rediscover the true meaning of love, responsibility, and life.

The series also features lavish scenes, distinctive Chinese aesthetics and cultural elements to depict its world of fantasy and mythology. It is expected to be another hit that crosses cultural boundaries and appeals to overseas viewers.

Chinese fantasy drama premieres for both domestic and international audiences

A poster advertises the fantasy series.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
Lin Gengxin
Zhao Liying
Tencent
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     