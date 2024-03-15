Exhibition retells the legend of the nine-colored deer

Interpretations by a number of artists in different art forms draw inspiration from the famous mural at the Dunhuang Mogao Grottoes to tell a story of betrayal and punishment.

A nine-colored deer themed exhibition delighted visitors to Shanghai Library (East Branch) recently.

The exhibition drew inspiration from the famous mural at the Dunhuang Mogao Grottoes in Gansu Province and showcased various artists' interpretations through different art forms.

Curated by the Shanghai Animation and Cartoon Association and mobile game "Sky," the exhibition is part of the "2024 Dragon – Zodiac Art Exhibition."

The original mural of the nine-colored deer tells of a legend of betrayal and punishment. It centers on a mythical deer of nine colors that saves a drowning merchant and asks him to keep its existence secret. However, the merchant betrays the deer's whereabouts and is punished for his deceit.

In 1981, the story was adapted into classic animation "The Nine-Colored Deer" by the Shanghai Animation Film Studio and delighted generations of viewers with the image of the mythical deer, which symbolizes warmth, kindness, justice, and bravery and became an auspicious animal in Dunhuang culture.

The painting has been copied and restored by experts from the Dunhuang Art Institute. The replica also restores the damaged position of the original and uses special materials, allowing viewers to participate in the process of repairing the mural.

The exhibition also displayed several valuable books and video works related to the restoration process of Dunhuang artworks, collected by Shanghai Library.

The "Sky" mobile game linked with the animated film to launch a nine-colored deer season to restore the legend. It presented distinctive costumes and landscapes of Dunhuang for players to explore.