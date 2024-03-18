Dance group back in Shanghai with a double bill

Award-winning Israeli choreographer Hofesh Shechter's "Double Murder" bill turns the theater into a bizarre circus before bringing a gentle and fragile power to the stage.

Award-winning Israeli choreographer and dancer Hofesh Shechter is bringing his Hofesh Shechter Company back to Shanghai after six years, presenting a new double bill "Double Murder" at the Shanghai International Dance Center Theater.

"Double Murder" consists of the two distinctly contrasting dance pieces "Clowns" and "The Fix."

Ti Gong

Originally created for Nederlands Dans Theater, "Clowns" turns the stage into a bizarre circus, where dancers dress up as clowns from the 18th century for a grand mayhem that tests the bottom line in the name of entertainment.

Different from the intensity of the first half, "The Fix" in the second is like an antidote, bringing a gentle and fragile power to the stage, a kind of spiritual resonance that brushes away the ferociousness in life.

Ti Gong

Born in Israel and now based in London, Shechter formed the Hofesh Shechter Company in 2008 and became its artistic director.

He was nominated for a Tony Award for choreography in 2016 for his work on Bartlett Sher's revival of "Fiddler on the Roof."

The Hofesh Shechter Company brought its signature work "Grand Finale" to the Dance Center Theater in 2018, receiving great feedback from the city's contemporary dance lovers.

Ti Gong

Shechter began to study piano at the age of six, and continued learning music in Paris, which laid the foundation for his later choreographer career.

"Double Murder" is also worth looking forward to in terms of the integration of world music, rock, and electronic synthesizer.

The performance is part of the 39th Shanghai Spring International Music Festival.

Performance info:

Dates: March 22-23, 7:30pm; March 24, 2pm



Tickets: 80-880 yuan

Venue: Shanghai International Dance Center 上海国际舞蹈中心

Address: 1650 Hongqiao Road 虹桥路1650号