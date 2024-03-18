Feature / Entertainment

Dance group back in Shanghai with a double bill

Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  19:57 UTC+8, 2024-03-18       0
Award-winning Israeli choreographer Hofesh Shechter's "Double Murder" bill turns the theater into a bizarre circus before bringing a gentle and fragile power to the stage.
Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  19:57 UTC+8, 2024-03-18       0

Award-winning Israeli choreographer and dancer Hofesh Shechter is bringing his Hofesh Shechter Company back to Shanghai after six years, presenting a new double bill "Double Murder" at the Shanghai International Dance Center Theater.

"Double Murder" consists of the two distinctly contrasting dance pieces "Clowns" and "The Fix."

Dance group back in Shanghai with a double bill
Ti Gong

"Double Murder" consists the two distinctly contrasting dance pieces.

Originally created for Nederlands Dans Theater, "Clowns" turns the stage into a bizarre circus, where dancers dress up as clowns from the 18th century for a grand mayhem that tests the bottom line in the name of entertainment.

Different from the intensity of the first half, "The Fix" in the second is like an antidote, bringing a gentle and fragile power to the stage, a kind of spiritual resonance that brushes away the ferociousness in life.

Dance group back in Shanghai with a double bill
Ti Gong

"Clowns" turns the stage into a bizarre circus.

Born in Israel and now based in London, Shechter formed the Hofesh Shechter Company in 2008 and became its artistic director.

He was nominated for a Tony Award for choreography in 2016 for his work on Bartlett Sher's revival of "Fiddler on the Roof."

The Hofesh Shechter Company brought its signature work "Grand Finale" to the Dance Center Theater in 2018, receiving great feedback from the city's contemporary dance lovers.

Dance group back in Shanghai with a double bill
Ti Gong

"The Fix" brings a gentle and fragile power to the stage.

Shechter began to study piano at the age of six, and continued learning music in Paris, which laid the foundation for his later choreographer career.

"Double Murder" is also worth looking forward to in terms of the integration of world music, rock, and electronic synthesizer.

The performance is part of the 39th Shanghai Spring International Music Festival.

Performance info:

Dates: March 22-23, 7:30pm; March 24, 2pm

Tickets: 80-880 yuan

Venue: Shanghai International Dance Center 上海国际舞蹈中心

Address: 1650 Hongqiao Road 虹桥路1650号

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Shanghai International Dance Center
Hongqiao
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     