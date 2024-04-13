﻿
Feature / Entertainment

Exhibition gives new life to Shanghai's Moderne Era

﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  20:53 UTC+8, 2024-04-13       0
A design exhibition "Moderne Revival" welcomes visitors to The INLET and invites a new interpretation and recreation of Shanghai's "Moderne Era."
﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  20:53 UTC+8, 2024-04-13       0

A design exhibition "Moderne Revival" welcomes visitors to The INLET and invites a new interpretation and recreation of Shanghai's "Moderne Era."

The "Moderne Era" refers to the 30-year period from the beginning to the end of the two world wars (1914-1945), which was also the most glorious historical period for Shanghai, once the "largest city in the Far East."

Exhibition gives new life to Shanghai's Moderne Era
Ti Gong

Visitors admire "Moderne Revival" exhibitions.

The fashion design and decorative style of that period was inspired by Art Deco and Art Nouveau, and continued with Modernism.

It originated from the West and integrated with the city's unique vitality and culture to form a Shanghai-style, showcasing the city's tolerance and pursuit of the "new."

According to the curator, the exhibition is not to reproduce the glory of Shanghai's history, nor to imitate and copy a certain style. It intends to explore and study the origin of design, using new concepts and techniques to combine local culture with modern design practice.

Exhibition gives new life to Shanghai's Moderne Era
Ti Gong

The striking exhibits.

The exhibition has five sections - Architecture, Fashion, Design, Moderne and Art.

Visitors can observe old objects and old building decoration designs that are rich in local culture, and also see how contemporary artists design Shanghai-style exhibits in their own way.

The exhibition is part of The INLET's ongoing Youth Festival, which also involves a series of workshop activities, a city walk, and a fashion market (April 12-14, 19-21).

Exhibition gives new life to Shanghai's Moderne Era
Ti Gong

The INLET's youth market provides various food and handicraft choices.

Exhibition info

Dates: through June 16 (closed on Mondays), 10am-6pm;

Venue: Building 5, The INLET 今潮8弄5号楼

Address: Intersection of Sichuan Rd N and Wujin Rd 四川北路武进路口

Admission: Free

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     