Exhibition gives new life to Shanghai's Moderne Era

A design exhibition "Moderne Revival" welcomes visitors to The INLET and invites a new interpretation and recreation of Shanghai's "Moderne Era."

The "Moderne Era" refers to the 30-year period from the beginning to the end of the two world wars (1914-1945), which was also the most glorious historical period for Shanghai, once the "largest city in the Far East."

Ti Gong

The fashion design and decorative style of that period was inspired by Art Deco and Art Nouveau, and continued with Modernism.

It originated from the West and integrated with the city's unique vitality and culture to form a Shanghai-style, showcasing the city's tolerance and pursuit of the "new."

According to the curator, the exhibition is not to reproduce the glory of Shanghai's history, nor to imitate and copy a certain style. It intends to explore and study the origin of design, using new concepts and techniques to combine local culture with modern design practice.

Ti Gong

The exhibition has five sections - Architecture, Fashion, Design, Moderne and Art.

Visitors can observe old objects and old building decoration designs that are rich in local culture, and also see how contemporary artists design Shanghai-style exhibits in their own way.

The exhibition is part of The INLET's ongoing Youth Festival, which also involves a series of workshop activities, a city walk, and a fashion market (April 12-14, 19-21).

Ti Gong

Exhibition info



Dates: through June 16 (closed on Mondays), 10am-6pm;

Venue: Building 5, The INLET 今潮8弄5号楼

Address: Intersection of Sichuan Rd N and Wujin Rd 四川北路武进路口

Admission: Free