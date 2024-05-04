Families showcase talent and bonds

The Drama Show Together with Family Members, an event of the 2024 Shanghai Citizens Art Festival and the 2024 Modern Drama Valley, honored outstanding families on Saturday.

The competition aims to leverage the power of theater to create a more open, inclusive, and vibrant theatrical art platform for citizens.

Around 2,000 families registered for the competition. The finalists showcased their talents on stage and the strong emotional bonds among family members.

Over the past five years, nearly 7,000 families from all over the country have shared the stories and touching moments of their lives on stage.

The stories have also been compiled a newly released book tilted "Drama Illuminates Life".

The event provides more diverse theatrical experiences for art enthusiasts, and showcases the unique charm of Jing'an District's theatrical landscape.

A series of drama-themed activities such as performances, workshops, camps, and exhibitions are also offered.