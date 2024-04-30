Programs to enjoy as you celebrate the May Day holiday

A number of acclaimed documentaries, shows and films will be shown on TV and on streaming services during the break including some focusing on outstanding workers.

A number of outstanding programs will be offered on TV and streaming platforms during the May Day holiday from May 1 to 5.

During the holiday at 11:15am, Dragon TV will present the 9th season of the acclaimed documentary series "Artisans of Shanghai," which focuses on 10 artisans and their achievements.

City Channel will present an interview program that showcases the working and life experiences of the country's outstanding workers and artisans.

Programs on the channel will also feature the attractions of the Double Five Shopping Festival, which aims to boost both online and offline consumption in the city.

DocuTV will offer a series of high-quality documentaries to pay tribute to laborers. Among the documentaries are the second season of "The Look of Happiness," the second season of "China on the Move," and "Flying Bridges – A Human Miracle in the Mountains and Waters."

Additionally, excellent TV series and films will also be shown on local channels and the streaming platform BesTV to entertain audiences.