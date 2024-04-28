Cast from 'Away from the Unknown' meet Shanghai audience members

The original drama presented by the Jiangsu Center for the Performing Arts was successfully staged at the Lyceum Theater from April 25 to 27.

Creators of the original drama "Away from the Unknown" met audience members in Shanghai last weekend.

The drama presented by the Jiangsu Center for the Performing Arts was successfully staged at the Lyceum Theater from April 25 to 27.

On April 26, the cast of the drama were also invited to walk down the red carpet of the 32nd Shanghai Magnolia Stage Performance Award at Shanghai Culture Square.

The drama also received praise from famous theater director Chen Xinyi. Chen said that the emotions in the thought-provoking play were sincere. The thoughts and emotions conveyed through the characters, as well as the stage art of the drama, were all very sincere.

The award-winning script centers on a writer who is asked by two uninvited soldiers to write a novel about heroes.

According to scriptwriter Li Yicheng, the story about ordinary individuals who have been overlooked by history was first conceived in 2016. She said she was amazed at the audience's varied understandings of the plot.

In the eyes of some viewers, the imaginative play explores a profound theme with an appealing story and bizarre stage that reflects on war and the value of life.