'Howl's Moving Castle' IMAX version premieres in Shanghai

This is the 20th anniversary of the release of Miyazaki Hayao's classic animated feature, and also the first time the film has been officially released on the Chinese mainland.

During the upcoming May Day holiday, anime enthusiasts in Shanghai will have the opportunity to enjoy Miyazaki Hayao's classic animated feature film "Howl's Moving Castle" in its new IMAX version. The film premiered in the city on Saturday, April 27.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the film's release, and it is also the first time the film has been officially released on the Chinese mainland. Starting from April 30, it will hit cinemas across China to entertain movie buffs during the May Day holiday.



The film was nominated for Best Animated Feature at the 78th Academy Awards and won an Osella Award for Technical Achievement at the 61st Venice International Film Festival.

For many years, mainland audiences have been looking forward to seeing the movie on the big screen. To celebrate the upcoming release of the film on the Chinese mainland, Studio Ghibli's executive director, Junichi Nishioka, came to Shanghai for the premiere and interacted with fans.

He thanked the Chinese audience for their continuous support of director Hayao and Studio Ghibli. He also told behind the scenes anecdotes of the film's production, saying that Hayao created on the basis of the original work with great joy every day. Hayao was very satisfied with the finished work as he enjoyed the process of creation very much.

The movie's special 20th anniversary restoration version in IMAX format stunned the audience with its visuals and its fantastic and romantic scenes.

Wearing a Howl costume, Internet celebrity and cosplay enthusiast Karina Melynychuk attended the premiere alongside movie buffs and other cosplayers. She said that the film had changed her life and she did not want the story to end.