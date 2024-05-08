Highly anticipated films expected to keep May box office busy

Box office receipts on the Chinese mainland during the five-day Labor Day holiday exceeded US$211.8 million, with the number of audience members reaching 37.77 million.

Box office receipts on the Chinese mainland during the five-day Labor Day holiday exceeded 1.53 billion yuan (US$211.8 million), with the number of audience members reaching 37.77 million.

So far, China’s total box office revenue for 2024 has surpassed 20 billion yuan, more than 83.7 percent of which has been contributed by domestic film productions.

Drama film “Formed Police Unit,” comedy “The Last Frenzy” and action movie “Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In” topped the holiday box office charts.

Some movies also hosted offline cultural events in the city to entertain movie buffs.

“Spy x Family Code: White,” which was adapted from a popular Japanese anime series, recently held a flash mob at the newly opened GuGu Home at Bailian ZX.

Chinese dubbing actor Bian Jiang interacted with fans and cosplay enthusiasts and performed classic scenes from the movie.

Later this month, an array of highly anticipated films will hit cinemas across China and continue to keep the box office busy.

Wes Ball's sci-fi adventure "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes" will screen on the Chinese mainland from May 10, simultaneously with its release date in North America.

On May 7, the film’s IMAX premiere in Shanghai received acclaim from both audiences and critics for its spectacular scenes and appealing storyline.

It is the newest installment of the famous film franchise following "Rise of the Planet of the Apes” (2011), "Dawn of the Planet of the Apes” (2014), and "War for the Planet of the Apes” (2017).

The film centers on a young monkey Noa’s journey to find freedom alongside a mysterious young woman. Their choices may shape the future of both apes and humans. The film will also open to IMAX cinemas across China.

American action adventure film “The Fall Guy,” which will hold its Shanghai premiere tomorrow, will be officially released on the Chinese mainland on May 17.

Based on a 1980s TV series, the film by David Leitch revolves around a former stuntman’s efforts to find a missing movie star, stop a conspiracy, and win back the heart of his lifelong love. Leitch himself is a former stuntman.