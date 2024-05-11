﻿
Feature / Entertainment

Multimedia show proves popular with tourists

﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  13:07 UTC+8, 2024-05-11       0
"Era — Spirit of Shanghai," the second season of the multimedia show "Era", has become a new cultural brand of the city.
﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  13:07 UTC+8, 2024-05-11       0

As of the end of April, the show had 546 performances, attracting more than 450,000 Chinese and foreign attendees.

"Era — Spirit of Shanghai," the second season of the multimedia spectacular show "Era", has become a new cultural brand of the city.

The 100-minute show, a collaboration between a French choreography team and Chinese artists, made its debut at Shanghai Circus World on June 19, 2021, following the first season's successful 15-year run.

As of the end of April, 546 performances had been presented, attracting more than 450,000 Chinese and foreign attendees. It has also been included on the list of the top 10 cultural brands in Shanghai and the national tourism and performance boutique catalogue.

Multimedia show proves popular with tourists

A blend of extreme sports and dance.

Multimedia show proves popular with tourists

Romance is in the air.

Multimedia show proves popular with tourists

A motorbikes performance.

In the exchange and integration of Chinese and French cultures, the show is a successful blend of Chinese acrobatics, extreme sports and dance along with Western theater.

The original music of the show combines Chinese folk and Western instruments, and the clothing design blends elements of French fashion and Chinese classic costumes to offer audiences a different theatrical experience.

Officials from Shanghai Circus World noted that starting from April this year, the number of inbound tourists coming to the show has significantly increased, covering dozens of countries in Europe, America, Africa, and Southeast Asia.

Multimedia show proves popular with tourists

French tourists enjoyed the performance.

Multimedia show proves popular with tourists

Tourists from Austria visited the Bund and attended the show.

With the support of China's visa-free transit policy, travel groups and individuals from many countries have chosen to watch the show in the city. A lot of foreign viewers expressed that the show largely exceeded their expectations, and they were impressed by both its stunning and thrilling acts and romantic scenes.

Through a young couple's tour around the city, the show depicts the culture, charm and traditions of Shanghai. Starting from May, their will be eight performances per week.

A 60-minute version that is more suitable for the itinerary of travel groups has also been launched on weekdays. This version is a collection of the most distinctive and representative programs and it has no half-time break.

Event info:

Date: Daily (except for Mondays) (Tuesday-Friday, 7:30pm; Saturday-Sunday, 2pm, 7:30pm)

Venue: Shanghai Circus World

Address: 2266 Gonghexin Road 共和新路2266号

Tickets: 280-1,080 yuan

For more information, check https://www.era-shanghai.com/pc

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
Shanghai Circus World
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     