Multimedia show proves popular with tourists

"Era — Spirit of Shanghai," the second season of the multimedia spectacular show "Era", has become a new cultural brand of the city.

The 100-minute show, a collaboration between a French choreography team and Chinese artists, made its debut at Shanghai Circus World on June 19, 2021, following the first season's successful 15-year run.

As of the end of April, 546 performances had been presented, attracting more than 450,000 Chinese and foreign attendees. It has also been included on the list of the top 10 cultural brands in Shanghai and the national tourism and performance boutique catalogue.

In the exchange and integration of Chinese and French cultures, the show is a successful blend of Chinese acrobatics, extreme sports and dance along with Western theater.

The original music of the show combines Chinese folk and Western instruments, and the clothing design blends elements of French fashion and Chinese classic costumes to offer audiences a different theatrical experience.

Officials from Shanghai Circus World noted that starting from April this year, the number of inbound tourists coming to the show has significantly increased, covering dozens of countries in Europe, America, Africa, and Southeast Asia.

With the support of China's visa-free transit policy, travel groups and individuals from many countries have chosen to watch the show in the city. A lot of foreign viewers expressed that the show largely exceeded their expectations, and they were impressed by both its stunning and thrilling acts and romantic scenes.

Through a young couple's tour around the city, the show depicts the culture, charm and traditions of Shanghai. Starting from May, their will be eight performances per week.

A 60-minute version that is more suitable for the itinerary of travel groups has also been launched on weekdays. This version is a collection of the most distinctive and representative programs and it has no half-time break.

Event info:

Date: Daily (except for Mondays) (Tuesday-Friday, 7:30pm; Saturday-Sunday, 2pm, 7:30pm)



Venue: Shanghai Circus World

Address: 2266 Gonghexin Road 共和新路2266号

Tickets: 280-1,080 yuan

For more information, check https://www.era-shanghai.com/pc