Experience the charm of tango music in Shanghai

On May 25, the Shanghai Film Art Center's SFC Dolby Auditorium will hold "Passion and Fire: A Journey through Piazzolla and Tango," an 80-minute live projection event.

The event celebrates the captivating world of tango and the soul-stirring music of Argentine artist and composer Astor Piazzolla.

Under the masterful direction of conductor and music director Roberto Fiore and featuring the gifted musicians of the New World Ensemble, Shanghai Nova Sinfonietta, the event promises an extraordinary study of Piazzolla's classic masterpieces and the eternal appeal of tango music.

Fiore is an Italian conductor and composer with more than 13 years conducting opera in Europe and Asia. He has lived in China since 2016 and founded the Shanghai Nova Sinfonietta.

The newly renovated Shanghai Film Art Center is a cultural landmark in the city.

The SFC Dolby Auditorium has been customized with the Dolby Vision Laser Projection System and the Dolby Atmos Immersive Audio System. It is also the first innovative space in Asia with more than 1,000 seats that can provide the Dolby immersive audio-visual experience.

Event info:

Date: May 25, 7:30pm



Tickets: 180-480 yuan

Venue: SFC Dolby Auditorium of Shanghai Film Art Center SFC上海影城(SHO杜比剧场)

Address: 160 Xinhua Rd 新华路160号