Film and TV festivals release full list of jurors for awards

Officials announced the full list of jurors for the Golden Goblet Awards of the 26th Shanghai International Film Festival and the Magnolia Awards of the 29th Shanghai TV Festival in Beijing at a press conference on May 14.

The 26th SIFF will be hosted from June 14 to 23. It will be followed by the 29th STVF, which will take place from June 24 to 28.

The Golden Goblet Awards of SIFF and the Magnolia Awards of STVF are internationally competitive, highly recognized, and influential awards in the film and television industry.

More than 3,700 films from 105 countries and regions have been received for this year's SIFF competition and screening. There are 1,375 world premieres and 390 international premieres among the 2,224 entries for competition, and the increasing number of premieres reflects the growing international influence of SIFF.

The Magnolia Awards have received nearly 1,000 entries from 57 countries and regions across five continents. The proportion of foreign entries has increased year by year. Renowned foreign TV organizations such as the BBC, Sony, the Walt Disney Company, and National Geographic all submitted high-quality programs.

SIFF is a grand gathering of filmmakers from around the world. This year also marks the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and France, and the China-France Year of Culture and Tourism.

SIFF will organize a French Film Week featuring excellent French films from other major international film festivals over the past year, offering audiences a diverse perspective on contemporary French cinema, and showcasing the latest explorations in the essence of film and the visual boundaries in the global film industry.

The Belt and Road Film Festival Alliance initiated by SIFF already has 55 member institutions from 48 countries. This year's Belt and Road Film Week, which is jointly organized by SIFF and Pudong New District, will focus on the film art of Latin America.

The cultivation, emergence, and promotion of film talent serve as the driving forces behind the continuous evolution and vitality of the film industry. SIFF's "6+1" ladder-type system to cultivate emerging filmmakers consists of the Mini Film Unit, Short Film Unit, SIFF NEXT, SIFF PROJECT, Asian New Talent, and the Golden Goblet Awards, plus SIFF YOUNG.

The system establishes an interconnected mechanism, and a comprehensive approach that not only actively provides emerging filmmakers with practical experience, but also reflects the responsibility of SIFF as the international competitive feature film festival in China.

The film and TV festivals' forums will bring together industry leaders and professionals to offer their insights about the high-quality development of the film and TV industries. The film and TV markets will also host exhibitions and market events for international buyers.

Tickets for SIFF's film exhibitions will be available for purchase on Taopiaopiao.com starting from 12pm on June 7. Both classic and recent film productions from all over the world will be screened under varied themes. Among them are domestic new movies and Shanghai-themed films from different periods, sci-fi AI-themed classics, and film masters' retrospectives. During the film fest, screenings will be held in 47 cinemas across 16 districts in Shanghai.

STVF will also showcase high-quality programs through TV platforms, online video platforms, and offline screenings. This year's offline screenings will be accessible to citizens at around 20 art venues, such as the China Art Museum, Power Station of Art, Bund 18 Jiushi Art Gallery, Shanghai Book City, and the East Branch of Shanghai Library.