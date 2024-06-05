Matthew Bourne's 'Romeo and Juliet' opens next week

Shanghai audiences get to see another production by the multiple Olivier Award winning choreographer Matthew Bourne, in a fresh production of "Romeo and Juliet."

Matthew Bourne's "Romeo and Juliet" is being performed for Shanghai audiences at Shanghai Culture Square from June 12.

The British choreographer's works have been popular with local fans since his iconic production of "Swan Lake" made its Shanghai debut at the Culture Square a decade ago. This was followed by "Sleeping Beauty" and "Cinderella," and now Shanghai audiences get to see another production by the multiple Olivier Award winner.

This version of "Romeo and Juliet" integrates modern dance and classical ballet, placing Shakespeare's love story in a contemporary mental hospital named Verona Institute, giving the audience a disruptive new interpretation of the literary classic.

During a roadshow in the downtown city, New Adventure performers Jackson Fisch and Hannah Kremer, who play the roles of Romeo and Juliet, shared their thoughts on the work with Shanghai Daily.

"Everyone knows the story of Romeo and Juliet, and they've all seen a version or read a version of it," said Fisch. "But I think ours is full of so many twists and so many surprises that it really is unmissable."

Ti Gong

"What's so special about Romeo and Juliet is that it's super fresh and innocent in a way that it's not polished or pristine or clean. It can get messy," said Kremer.

"That's what real life is," she added. "For example, the long kiss at the end of the balcony. It's clumsy and sweet and just driven by a complete passion and feeling and emotion. And I guess that's the love I desire."

Performance info



Dates: June 12-16, 2pm/7:30pm

Tickets: 80-680 yuan

Venue: Shanghai Culture Square 上海文化广场

Address: 597 Fuxing Rd M. 复兴中路597号

