﻿
Feature / Entertainment

Matthew Bourne's 'Romeo and Juliet' opens next week

﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  16:37 UTC+8, 2024-06-05       0
Shanghai audiences get to see another production by the multiple Olivier Award winning choreographer Matthew Bourne, in a fresh production of "Romeo and Juliet."
﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  16:37 UTC+8, 2024-06-05       0

Matthew Bourne's "Romeo and Juliet" is being performed for Shanghai audiences at Shanghai Culture Square from June 12.

The British choreographer's works have been popular with local fans since his iconic production of "Swan Lake" made its Shanghai debut at the Culture Square a decade ago. This was followed by "Sleeping Beauty" and "Cinderella," and now Shanghai audiences get to see another production by the multiple Olivier Award winner.

Edited by Ma Yue. Subtitles by Ma Yue.

This version of "Romeo and Juliet" integrates modern dance and classical ballet, placing Shakespeare's love story in a contemporary mental hospital named Verona Institute, giving the audience a disruptive new interpretation of the literary classic.

During a roadshow in the downtown city, New Adventure performers Jackson Fisch and Hannah Kremer, who play the roles of Romeo and Juliet, shared their thoughts on the work with Shanghai Daily.

"Everyone knows the story of Romeo and Juliet, and they've all seen a version or read a version of it," said Fisch. "But I think ours is full of so many twists and so many surprises that it really is unmissable."

Matthew Bourne's 'Romeo and Juliet' opens next week
Ti Gong

Jackson Fisch and Hannah Kremer perform during a roadshow in the downtown city.

"What's so special about Romeo and Juliet is that it's super fresh and innocent in a way that it's not polished or pristine or clean. It can get messy," said Kremer.

"That's what real life is," she added. "For example, the long kiss at the end of the balcony. It's clumsy and sweet and just driven by a complete passion and feeling and emotion. And I guess that's the love I desire."

Performance info

Dates: June 12-16, 2pm/7:30pm

Tickets: 80-680 yuan

Venue: Shanghai Culture Square 上海文化广场

Address: 597 Fuxing Rd M. 复兴中路597号

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     