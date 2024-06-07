Chinese poetess' life story adapted into dance drama

The life of Song Dynasty poetess Li Qingzhao has been adapted into a dance drama, "Azure After the Rain," starring Shanghai Dance Theater's principal dancers.

The life story of Song Dynasty poetess Li Qingzhao (1084-1155) has been adapted into a dance drama, "Azure After the Rain," with technical performances at the Shanghai International Dance Center Theater this week.

Presented by Shanghai Dance Theater, the new work tells the poetess' life story in an impressionistic way, covering her affluent childhood, marriage, and the family and societal changes she faced in her later years.

As one of the greatest poetesses in Chinese history, Li was known for her literary temperament and the romance and strength of her works. She was born to a family of scholar-officials in Shandong Province, and developed her career as a poet since her teenage years.

Li married Zhao Mingcheng, with whom she had numerous similarities as both loved poetry, literature, and culture. Her poetic style was calm and elegant during that period before things changed because of wars between the Song Dynasty and the Jurchens.

Zhao died after the war, and Li settled in Hangzhou. Her later works were full of nostalgic memories of her husband and her hometown. She was briefly married to another man named Zhang Ruzhou, who treated her badly. She died around the age of 71.

The Song Dynasty was an important period in the development of Chinese classical aesthetics. Its aesthetics pursued simplicity and purity, emphasizing symmetry, simplicity, and purity of texture.

Li had spent some time during her life in Jiangnan (the region in the south of the lower reaches of the Yangtze River), interacting with local literati. Her poems often used the scenery of Jiangnan as the background.

Therefore, the choreography and stage design are dedicated to showcasing the aesthetic charm of Song Dynasty life with Jiangnan characteristics.

The technique of leaving blank space is widely used in the production, giving dancers more room for expression and giving the audience room for their own imaginations.

The dance stars Shanghai Dance Theater's principal dancers Zhu Jiejing and Wang Jiajun, who play the roles of Li and Zhao.

Performance info:



Dates: June 7-9, 7:30pm; June 10, 2pm

Tickets: 80-880 yuan

Venue: Shanghai International Dance Center 上海国际舞蹈中心

Address: 1650 Hongqiao Road 虹桥路1650号