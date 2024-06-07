﻿
Feature / Entertainment

Chinese poetess' life story adapted into dance drama

﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  20:55 UTC+8, 2024-06-07       0
The life of Song Dynasty poetess Li Qingzhao has been adapted into a dance drama, "Azure After the Rain," starring Shanghai Dance Theater's principal dancers.
﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  20:55 UTC+8, 2024-06-07       0

The life story of Song Dynasty poetess Li Qingzhao (1084-1155) has been adapted into a dance drama, "Azure After the Rain," with technical performances at the Shanghai International Dance Center Theater this week.

Presented by Shanghai Dance Theater, the new work tells the poetess' life story in an impressionistic way, covering her affluent childhood, marriage, and the family and societal changes she faced in her later years.

Chinese poetess' life story adapted into dance drama
Ti Gong

Shanghai Dance Theater's principal dancers Zhu Jiejing and Wang Jiajun play the roles of Li Qingzhao and her husband Zhao Mingcheng.

As one of the greatest poetesses in Chinese history, Li was known for her literary temperament and the romance and strength of her works. She was born to a family of scholar-officials in Shandong Province, and developed her career as a poet since her teenage years.

Li married Zhao Mingcheng, with whom she had numerous similarities as both loved poetry, literature, and culture. Her poetic style was calm and elegant during that period before things changed because of wars between the Song Dynasty and the Jurchens.

Zhao died after the war, and Li settled in Hangzhou. Her later works were full of nostalgic memories of her husband and her hometown. She was briefly married to another man named Zhang Ruzhou, who treated her badly. She died around the age of 71.

Chinese poetess' life story adapted into dance drama
Ti Gong

The choreography and stage design showcase the aesthetic charm of Song Dynasty life with Jiangnan characteristics

The Song Dynasty was an important period in the development of Chinese classical aesthetics. Its aesthetics pursued simplicity and purity, emphasizing symmetry, simplicity, and purity of texture.

Li had spent some time during her life in Jiangnan (the region in the south of the lower reaches of the Yangtze River), interacting with local literati. Her poems often used the scenery of Jiangnan as the background.

Therefore, the choreography and stage design are dedicated to showcasing the aesthetic charm of Song Dynasty life with Jiangnan characteristics.

Chinese poetess' life story adapted into dance drama
Ti Gong

The technique of leaving blank space is widely used in the production.

The technique of leaving blank space is widely used in the production, giving dancers more room for expression and giving the audience room for their own imaginations.

The dance stars Shanghai Dance Theater's principal dancers Zhu Jiejing and Wang Jiajun, who play the roles of Li and Zhao.

Performance info:

Dates: June 7-9, 7:30pm; June 10, 2pm

Tickets: 80-880 yuan

Venue: Shanghai International Dance Center 上海国际舞蹈中心

Address: 1650 Hongqiao Road 虹桥路1650号

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Shanghai International Dance Center
Yangtze River
Hongqiao
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     