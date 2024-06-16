Popular Thai movies showcased at festival

As a popular film location destination, Thailand is screening four movies with different genres at the ongoing 26th Shanghai International Film Festival.

The four movies selected for screening include "Not Friends" and "Home for Rent" from Thai production outfit GDH559, "The Undertaker" from ThiBaan; and "Mantra Warrior: The Legend of the Eight Moons," a romantic sci-fi animated feature film from RiFF Studio.

"Undertaker" is a horror comedy that was last year's blockbuster in Thailand and is the highest grossing film in Thailand in the past decade. The film takes the audience to the cultural center of north-eastern Thailand, depicting the social and cultural diversity, beliefs, and traditions outside of Bangkok.

"Not Friends" is a youth film and one of the seven films nominated for Best International Film at this year's Oscars by the Thai Federation of Film and Content Associations.

Thailand is a popular film location destination with its wide span of stunning natural and urban landscapes, professional production houses and hospitality infrastructure. Last year, 466 international movies from 40 countries were filmed in Thailand.

It is also a popular outbound tourist destination among Chinese travelers.

In March, China and Thailand implemented a mutual visa exemption policy for their nationals in order to facilitate travel and tourism between the two countries.

Thailand was the No.1 outbound tourist destination during the three-day Dragon Boat Festival holiday with the majority travelers from Shanghai, Guangzhou and Shenzhen based on air ticket booking statistics, according to online travel operator Tongcheng Travel.

The air route between Guangzhou and Bangkok was the most popular international route during the holiday, it said.

The Thai movie industry is also thriving as a dynamic and creative hub of activity. Thai films cover a wide range of genres, from action movies and comedies to romance and horror, historical epics, and Thai directors are gaining international acclaim and recognition at international film festivals for their innovative storytelling and artistic vision.