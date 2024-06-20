﻿
Feature / Entertainment

Classic Broadway musical 'Chicago' hits stage in Shanghai

﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  12:34 UTC+8, 2024-06-21       0
This week, the Broadway musical "Chicago" will stage eight performances at AIA Grand Theater on the North Bund.
﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  12:34 UTC+8, 2024-06-21       0

The Broadway musical "Chicago" has set off a hot lace storm at AIA Grand Theater on the North Bund with eight performances this week.

Based on the play of the same name by American reporter and playwright Maurine Dallas Watkins, the time-honored musical, with music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, is set in the jazz age with a story satirizing the corruption in the administration of criminal justice.

Shot by Ma Yue. Edited by Ma Yue.

The musical's passionate and fascinating characters and stories, as well as the actors' gorgeous lace costumes and sizzling dances, have kept it popular all over the world for the past 50 years.

This round of Shanghai performances features Sarah Soetart, Djalenga Scott, and Ian Kelsey.

Soetart has played Roxie Hart since 2007, while Scott has played Billy Flynn in the West End since 2009.

Classic Broadway musical 'Chicago' hits stage in Shanghai
Ti Gong

Actors (from left) Djalenga Scott, Sarah Soetart, and Ian Kelsey meet audiences at AIA Grand Theater.

"The dance and music are fascinating, and the script is flowing. As actors, we always have fresh experiences when performing the show, and I guess that's what made it classic," said Kelsey.

"This show is full of excitement and joy. It's about the ambition to be famous, to be a celebrity, which never seems to go away," said Scott, who plays the role of Velma Kelly.

Audiences are encouraged to wear outfits with lace embellishments to contribute to the carnival atmosphere of the play.

Classic Broadway musical 'Chicago' hits stage in Shanghai
Ti Gong

"Chicago" has been a Broadway classic for over 50 years.

Performance info

Date: through June 23, 2pm/7:30pm

Tickets: 80-1080 yuan

Venue: AIA Grand Theater 北外滩友邦大剧院

Address: 889 Dongdaming Road 东大名路889号

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
North Bund
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     