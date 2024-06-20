Classic Broadway musical 'Chicago' hits stage in Shanghai

This week, the Broadway musical "Chicago" will stage eight performances at AIA Grand Theater on the North Bund.

Based on the play of the same name by American reporter and playwright Maurine Dallas Watkins, the time-honored musical, with music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, is set in the jazz age with a story satirizing the corruption in the administration of criminal justice.

The musical's passionate and fascinating characters and stories, as well as the actors' gorgeous lace costumes and sizzling dances, have kept it popular all over the world for the past 50 years.

This round of Shanghai performances features Sarah Soetart, Djalenga Scott, and Ian Kelsey.

Soetart has played Roxie Hart since 2007, while Scott has played Billy Flynn in the West End since 2009.

Ti Gong

"The dance and music are fascinating, and the script is flowing. As actors, we always have fresh experiences when performing the show, and I guess that's what made it classic," said Kelsey.

"This show is full of excitement and joy. It's about the ambition to be famous, to be a celebrity, which never seems to go away," said Scott, who plays the role of Velma Kelly.

Audiences are encouraged to wear outfits with lace embellishments to contribute to the carnival atmosphere of the play.

Ti Gong

Performance info



Date: through June 23, 2pm/7:30pm

Tickets: 80-1080 yuan

Venue: AIA Grand Theater 北外滩友邦大剧院

Address: 889 Dongdaming Road 东大名路889号