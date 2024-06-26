Feature / Entertainment

Shanghai celebrates 'Fête de la Musique' with Sino-French bands

Arina Yakupova
Yu Wenhao
Arina Yakupova Yu Wenhao
  18:35 UTC+8, 2024-06-26       0
In honor of the 60th anniversary of Sino-French diplomatic relations and the France-China Cultural Tourism Year, seven French bands graced stages in 14 cities across China.
Arina Yakupova
Yu Wenhao
Arina Yakupova Yu Wenhao
  18:35 UTC+8, 2024-06-26       0

Edited by Arina Yakupova, Yu Wenhao. Reported by Arina Yakupova. Subtitles by Arina Yakupova, Wang Xinzhou.

Shanghai welcomed the 16th edition of France's beloved cultural event, 'Fête de la Musique', marking the onset of summer with a spectacular celebration.

Held annually on the longest day of the year, this global music extravaganza drew participants from around the world to join in the revelry. In honor of the 60th anniversary of Sino-French diplomatic relations and the France-China Cultural Tourism Year, seven French bands graced stages in 14 cities across China.

The Shanghai festivities for Summer Solstice Music Day began on June 21 at System Club, featuring a lineup of five Sino-French bands.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Jie
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     