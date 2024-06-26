Shanghai celebrates 'Fête de la Musique' with Sino-French bands

Shanghai welcomed the 16th edition of France's beloved cultural event, 'Fête de la Musique', marking the onset of summer with a spectacular celebration.

Held annually on the longest day of the year, this global music extravaganza drew participants from around the world to join in the revelry. In honor of the 60th anniversary of Sino-French diplomatic relations and the France-China Cultural Tourism Year, seven French bands graced stages in 14 cities across China.

The Shanghai festivities for Summer Solstice Music Day began on June 21 at System Club, featuring a lineup of five Sino-French bands.