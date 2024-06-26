Shanghai Grand Theater to stage 'Inside No. 9' immersive play

The immersive live theater production adapted from the BBC television series "Inside No. 9" will return to Shanghai Grand Theater as a residency performance.

The creator and stars of the popular British TV series "Inside No. 9" are in Shanghai this week to interact with fans and kick off the second round of residency performances of an immersive play based on the series. The BBC black comedy series, written and acted by Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith, has nine seasons and has been warmly welcomed by fans since 2014.



Ti Gong

Last year, three "Inside No. 9" episodes were adapted into an immersive live theatrical play, which became a residency performance at Shanghai Grand Theater's specially designed "Space 9." After great feedback from audiences, the group is kicking off another round of residency at the Grand Theater this week. Pemberton and Shearsmith also appeared at the Grand Theater to speak with fans and promote their event.



Ti Gong

"We were shown around the backstage area (of the adapted performance), which was amazing, said Shearsmith, describing it as "falling into a Disney world of our show." Although the "Inside No. 9" television series concluded with its ninth season, Pemberton revealed that they had been working on a West End production based on their show. "It will be a play to be staged in London in 2025. It's a challenge as we always have high expectations from fans," he remarked. "There will be some old and also some new stories."



Ti Gong

The duo hinted that they would return to TV for one-off episodes of "Inside No. 9" for special occasions like Christmas or Halloween. "The door is closed, but it is not locked," said Shearsmith. The immersive "Inside No. 9" performance at the Grand Theater features three separate storylines full of suspense and reversal. Audiences are directed to three different spots in "Space 9" on the 5th floor of the Grand Theater to "see" each narrative and experience the thrill of brainstorming.



Ti Gong