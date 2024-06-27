﻿
Feature / Entertainment

Stan Lai brings his cross-period spy drama to Shanghai

﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  17:03 UTC+8, 2024-06-27       0
The Theater Above's adaptation of Stan Lai's spy drama "One One Zero Eight" will be performed in Shanghai next month.
﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  17:03 UTC+8, 2024-06-27       0

Noted playwright and theater director Stan Lai is bringing his spy drama "One One Zero Eight" to audiences next month.

"One One Zero Eight" is a spy-war code. The narrative takes place in Shanghai, shifting between the years 1943 and 2019.

Shu Tong, a modern novelist, has recently rented an ancient factory in Hongkou District as her studio, which was reportedly the headquarters of the underground anti-Japanese-invasion group decades ago. Bai Shi, a sculptor, lived and worked here in 1943.

Stan Lai brings his cross-period spy drama to Shanghai
Ti Gong

The story is set in Shanghai with a timeline shifting between the years 1943 and 2019.

Bai had another essential task – to pass on critical intelligence information to the anti-Japanese-invasion group from this studio. Shu discovers a means to escape the suffocating monotony of her life and is transported back to 1943, where she joins Bai in a world of turmoil and danger.

The cross-period play starred actress Ni Ni when it premiered in 2019. In this updated version, Theater Above actress Dou Jin will replace Ni. She will team together with Taiwanese actor Fan Kuang-yao. Both of them play dual roles.

"My spy drama is a little different as the intel is passed through music," said Lai, who drew inspiration for the story from casual biking and walks around Shanghai's historic districts.

Stan Lai brings his cross-period spy drama to Shanghai
Ti Gong

From left: Stan Lai, actress Dou Jin and actor Fan Kuang-yao

"One should appreciate the history of the city in which they live. However, history is sometimes overlooked by long-term residents," he said.

"After moving to Shanghai from Taiwan, I enjoyed taking walks in old neighborhoods, during which I noticed some old buildings, including a post office in Hongkou District, and started to learn about their history, which led to the creation of this play."

According to some critics, "One One Zero Eight" is a story of idealism honoring civic heroes in Shanghai.

"In my understanding, heroism means to take a selfless act without much hesitation," Lai said. "Modern people have a relatively small life circle, as everything revolves around a phone. In this peaceful but sometimes idle era, heroism still owns the power to touch and move people."

Stan Lai brings his cross-period spy drama to Shanghai
Ti Gong

"One One Zero Eight" honors Shanghai's civic heroes.

Performance info

Date: August 16-September 1, 2:30pm/7:30pm

Tickets: 100-680 yuan

Venue: Theater Above 上剧场

Address: 5/F, 1111 Zhaojiabang Road 肇嘉浜路1111号5楼

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Hongkou
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     