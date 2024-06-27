Stan Lai brings his cross-period spy drama to Shanghai

The Theater Above's adaptation of Stan Lai's spy drama "One One Zero Eight" will be performed in Shanghai next month.

Noted playwright and theater director Stan Lai is bringing his spy drama "One One Zero Eight" to audiences next month. "One One Zero Eight" is a spy-war code. The narrative takes place in Shanghai, shifting between the years 1943 and 2019. Shu Tong, a modern novelist, has recently rented an ancient factory in Hongkou District as her studio, which was reportedly the headquarters of the underground anti-Japanese-invasion group decades ago. Bai Shi, a sculptor, lived and worked here in 1943.



Ti Gong

Bai had another essential task – to pass on critical intelligence information to the anti-Japanese-invasion group from this studio. Shu discovers a means to escape the suffocating monotony of her life and is transported back to 1943, where she joins Bai in a world of turmoil and danger. The cross-period play starred actress Ni Ni when it premiered in 2019. In this updated version, Theater Above actress Dou Jin will replace Ni. She will team together with Taiwanese actor Fan Kuang-yao. Both of them play dual roles. "My spy drama is a little different as the intel is passed through music," said Lai, who drew inspiration for the story from casual biking and walks around Shanghai's historic districts.



Ti Gong

"One should appreciate the history of the city in which they live. However, history is sometimes overlooked by long-term residents," he said. "After moving to Shanghai from Taiwan, I enjoyed taking walks in old neighborhoods, during which I noticed some old buildings, including a post office in Hongkou District, and started to learn about their history, which led to the creation of this play." According to some critics, "One One Zero Eight" is a story of idealism honoring civic heroes in Shanghai. "In my understanding, heroism means to take a selfless act without much hesitation," Lai said. "Modern people have a relatively small life circle, as everything revolves around a phone. In this peaceful but sometimes idle era, heroism still owns the power to touch and move people."

Ti Gong