Story of an ancient beauty adapted into dance drama

The story of an ancient beauty, Xi Shi, and her transformation has been adapted into a dance drama.

A dance drama based on the life of China's Spring and Autumn period (770-476 BC) personality, Xi Shi, will premiere in Shanghai next week. Xi Shi, one of the known "four beauties" of ancient China, lived in a small village in Zhejiang Province that is now a part of Zhuji City.

According to folklore, she was a little girl who cleaned gauze in the Huan Sha River. King Goujian of Yue enlisted Xi Shi in his seduction scheme against King Fuchai of Wu because of her exceptional beauty. After years of training, Yue Minister Fan Li transformed Xi Shi and another girl, Zheng Dan, from country girls into respectable ladies. Xi Shi excelled at calligraphy, chess and drawing. They were presented to King Fuchai, and he was too distracted by their beauty to focus on state matters. He built a palace for Xi Shi and eliminated his trusted adviser before the Wu kingdom's power and influence began to wane.

The dance drama centers on Xi Shi's development, particularly her love for Fan Li and her willingness to give up everything for her nation. "The dance presents a classic legend from young people's perspective while integrating local cultural elements into the dance language," said well-known dancer Yang Liping, who was appointed artistic consultant of Zhuji City and roped in to promote the production. The dance play also drew inspiration from "boat fist," a martial art that Zhejiang fishermen made famous. The choreographers introduced the "boat fist" into King Goujian's military training section.

The "Xi Shi" stage design conjures up two illusions: the first is Xi Shi's romantic ideal, and the second is King Goujian's delusion of extravagance for the enemy country. Inverted stage props, such as ships, pavilions, and light shadows, are used to present these two illusions. "Xi Shi is a role model of female power and Chinese humanities," said producer Xie Qiong. "In her growth and transformation, I felt Xi Shi's broad-minded feelings of caring for the world."



