Story of an ancient beauty adapted into dance drama

  15:13 UTC+8, 2024-07-03       0
The story of an ancient beauty, Xi Shi, and her transformation has been adapted into a dance drama.
A dance drama based on the life of China's Spring and Autumn period (770-476 BC) personality, Xi Shi, will premiere in Shanghai next week.

Xi Shi, one of the known "four beauties" of ancient China, lived in a small village in Zhejiang Province that is now a part of Zhuji City.

Ti Gong

Xi Shi is known as one of the "four beauties" of ancient China.

According to folklore, she was a little girl who cleaned gauze in the Huan Sha River. King Goujian of Yue enlisted Xi Shi in his seduction scheme against King Fuchai of Wu because of her exceptional beauty.

After years of training, Yue Minister Fan Li transformed Xi Shi and another girl, Zheng Dan, from country girls into respectable ladies. Xi Shi excelled at calligraphy, chess and drawing.

They were presented to King Fuchai, and he was too distracted by their beauty to focus on state matters. He built a palace for Xi Shi and eliminated his trusted adviser before the Wu kingdom's power and influence began to wane.

Ti Gong

Xi Shi was a girl who cleaned gauze in the Huan Sha River.

The dance drama centers on Xi Shi's development, particularly her love for Fan Li and her willingness to give up everything for her nation.

"The dance presents a classic legend from young people's perspective while integrating local cultural elements into the dance language," said well-known dancer Yang Liping, who was appointed artistic consultant of Zhuji City and roped in to promote the production.

The dance play also drew inspiration from "boat fist," a martial art that Zhejiang fishermen made famous. The choreographers introduced the "boat fist" into King Goujian's military training section.

Ti Gong

In the story, Xi Shi and another girl, Zheng Dan, are converted from rustic girls into proper ladies.

The "Xi Shi" stage design conjures up two illusions: the first is Xi Shi's romantic ideal, and the second is King Goujian's delusion of extravagance for the enemy country. Inverted stage props, such as ships, pavilions, and light shadows, are used to present these two illusions.

"Xi Shi is a role model of female power and Chinese humanities," said producer Xie Qiong. "In her growth and transformation, I felt Xi Shi's broad-minded feelings of caring for the world."

Ti Gong

The stage creates an illusionary world.

Performance info

Dates: July 13, 7:30pm; June 14, 2pm

Tickets: 80-880 yuan

Venue: Shanghai International Dance Center 上海国际舞蹈中心

Address: 1650 Hongqiao Road 虹桥路1650号

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Shanghai International Dance Center
Hongqiao
