Feature / Entertainment

Taiwan actor Chang Chen to star in Stan Lai's latest play

Actor Chang Chen of Taiwan will front Stan Lai's latest drama "River/Cloud," a sequel to his classic "Secret Love in Peach Blossom Land."
Taiwan actor Chang Chen will play the lead in theater director Stan Lai's 40th production, "River/Cloud," an extension of his classic love story "Secret Love in Peach Blossom Land."

Thirty-five years after the debut of "Secret Love in Peach Blossom Land," Lai picked up his pen to create a sequel, filling in the spaces with more delicate and rich strokes and constructing a narrative structure that crosses time and space.

Ti Gong

Chang Chen plays the lead role in "River/Cloud."

The drama explores the lives and times of the two protagonists, Jiang Binliu and Yun Zhifan. Chang plays the role of Jiang.

"Stage performance is not like acting in a movie or TV series, where you just need to focus on the lines and the performance," said Chang. "Instead, you have to work with the audience and pay attention to their immediate reactions. This is a big challenge for me."

Chang played the lead in Taiwan director Edward Yang's four-hour critically acclaimed feature film "A Brighter Summer Day," which earned the Special Jury Prize at the Tokyo International Film Festival.

Ti Gong

The play was announced at an event at Theater Above.

He has worked with other prominent film filmmakers, including Wong Kar-wai, Hou Hsiao-hsien and Ang Lee.

Chang will co-star with Hsiao Ai in "River/Cloud," who has portrayed Yun Zhifan since 1991.

Chang stated that, despite his minimal stage play expertise, director Lai's support gave him confidence in his participation.

"Director Lai possesses a unique skill. He sees the potential in every actor," Chang explained. "He will take a lot of notes to help me shape the character and make me bolder in my performance."

Ti Gong

The set design for "River/Cloud" uses a multi-compartment format resembling a "memory box."

Daniel Ostling's set design for "River/Cloud" features a multi-compartment style reminiscent of a "memory box," putting together a generation's chaotic existence.

Lin Ching-hsia and Ding Nai-zheng, who starred in earlier versions of "Secret Love in Peach Blossom Land," also contributed to this production by providing letter contents, which are crucial plot clues in the play.

The play also features live performances by Taiwan's folk music pioneer Ara Kimbo.

"River/Cloud" will premiere in October. In addition to performances in Shanghai in November, it will tour Xi'an, Hangzhou, and Beijing.

Producer Ding Nai-chu (left) and Chang Chen talk about the play.

Performance info

Date: November 1-3, 2:30pm/7:30pm

Tickets: 180-1280 yuan

Venue: Theater Above 上剧场

Address: 5/F, 1111 Zhaojiabang Road 肇嘉浜路1111号5楼

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
