Taiwan actor Chang Chen will play the lead in theater director Stan Lai's 40th production, "River/Cloud," an extension of his classic love story "Secret Love in Peach Blossom Land." Thirty-five years after the debut of "Secret Love in Peach Blossom Land," Lai picked up his pen to create a sequel, filling in the spaces with more delicate and rich strokes and constructing a narrative structure that crosses time and space.



Ti Gong

The drama explores the lives and times of the two protagonists, Jiang Binliu and Yun Zhifan. Chang plays the role of Jiang. "Stage performance is not like acting in a movie or TV series, where you just need to focus on the lines and the performance," said Chang. "Instead, you have to work with the audience and pay attention to their immediate reactions. This is a big challenge for me." Chang played the lead in Taiwan director Edward Yang's four-hour critically acclaimed feature film "A Brighter Summer Day," which earned the Special Jury Prize at the Tokyo International Film Festival.



Ti Gong

He has worked with other prominent film filmmakers, including Wong Kar-wai, Hou Hsiao-hsien and Ang Lee. Chang will co-star with Hsiao Ai in "River/Cloud," who has portrayed Yun Zhifan since 1991. Chang stated that, despite his minimal stage play expertise, director Lai's support gave him confidence in his participation. "Director Lai possesses a unique skill. He sees the potential in every actor," Chang explained. "He will take a lot of notes to help me shape the character and make me bolder in my performance."



Ti Gong

Daniel Ostling's set design for "River/Cloud" features a multi-compartment style reminiscent of a "memory box," putting together a generation's chaotic existence. Lin Ching-hsia and Ding Nai-zheng, who starred in earlier versions of "Secret Love in Peach Blossom Land," also contributed to this production by providing letter contents, which are crucial plot clues in the play. The play also features live performances by Taiwan's folk music pioneer Ara Kimbo. "River/Cloud" will premiere in October. In addition to performances in Shanghai in November, it will tour Xi'an, Hangzhou, and Beijing.

