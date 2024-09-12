Shanghai Happy Valley claims two reasons to celebrate
Shanghai Happy Valley in Songjiang District is being turned into a sea of joy as it celebrates the golden autumn travel season and its 15th anniversary.
The world's first "Eggy Party" live park was launched on Thursday, bringing visitors a magical world where games and reality interweave.
Claw machines and conveyors – these familiar elements in the competitive mobile game – are no longer virtual pixels but tangible physical scenes. The park's design combines the interactivity of the game with the sensory experience of the real world, allowing every visitor to find their own fun on Eggy Island.
During the Mid-Autumn holiday, "Magic Family Lab," a large-scale children's drama, will debut, and DJs will bring visitors an unforgettable electronic music party.
"Silk Road Legend" that brings together circus artists from around the world will take audiences on a thrilling journey.
Integrating advanced sound, light, and electricity technology, it features more than 10 thrilling programs such as wheel flying and high-altitude tightrope.
During the National Day holiday, fireworks shows will be staged at the amusement park, and the combination of fireworks and water curtain shows will present a spectacular feast for audiences.
On the amusement park's 15th birthday on Thursday, the park welcomed its 50 millionth visitor and it invited several hundred delivery workers and their families to enjoy the park for free, sharing birthday cakes and celebrating the milestone together.
If you go:
Opening hours: 9am-10pm during the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday and National Day holiday
Address: 888 Linhu Road, Songjiang District 松江区林湖路888号