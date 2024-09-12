﻿
Feature / Entertainment

Shanghai Happy Valley claims two reasons to celebrate

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  20:16 UTC+8, 2024-09-12       0
Amusement park in Songjiang District puts on a series of fun activities for visitors as it welcomes the arrival of the golden autumn travel season and marks its 15th anniversary.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  20:16 UTC+8, 2024-09-12       0
Shanghai Happy Valley claims two reasons to celebrate
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

One of the performers from around the world who took part in the "Silk Road Legend" activity.

Shanghai Happy Valley in Songjiang District is being turned into a sea of joy as it celebrates the golden autumn travel season and its 15th anniversary.

The world's first "Eggy Party" live park was launched on Thursday, bringing visitors a magical world where games and reality interweave.

Claw machines and conveyors – these familiar elements in the competitive mobile game – are no longer virtual pixels but tangible physical scenes. The park's design combines the interactivity of the game with the sensory experience of the real world, allowing every visitor to find their own fun on Eggy Island.

During the Mid-Autumn holiday, "Magic Family Lab," a large-scale children's drama, will debut, and DJs will bring visitors an unforgettable electronic music party.

Shanghai Happy Valley claims two reasons to celebrate
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A girl has fun with an "Eggy Party" character.

"Silk Road Legend" that brings together circus artists from around the world will take audiences on a thrilling journey.

Integrating advanced sound, light, and electricity technology, it features more than 10 thrilling programs such as wheel flying and high-altitude tightrope.

During the National Day holiday, fireworks shows will be staged at the amusement park, and the combination of fireworks and water curtain shows will present a spectacular feast for audiences.

On the amusement park's 15th birthday on Thursday, the park welcomed its 50 millionth visitor and it invited several hundred delivery workers and their families to enjoy the park for free, sharing birthday cakes and celebrating the milestone together.

Shanghai Happy Valley claims two reasons to celebrate
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Shanghai Happy Valley is celebrating the golden autumn travel season and its 15th anniversary.





If you go:

Opening hours: 9am-10pm during the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday and National Day holiday

Address: 888 Linhu Road, Songjiang District 松江区林湖路888号

Shanghai Happy Valley claims two reasons to celebrate
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The park welcomed its 50 millionth visitor on Thursday, its 15th anniversary.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Songjiang
National Day holiday
Shanghai Happy Valley
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     