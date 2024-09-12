Shanghai Happy Valley claims two reasons to celebrate

Shanghai Happy Valley in Songjiang District is being turned into a sea of joy as it celebrates the golden autumn travel season and its 15th anniversary.

The world's first "Eggy Party" live park was launched on Thursday, bringing visitors a magical world where games and reality interweave.

Claw machines and conveyors – these familiar elements in the competitive mobile game – are no longer virtual pixels but tangible physical scenes. The park's design combines the interactivity of the game with the sensory experience of the real world, allowing every visitor to find their own fun on Eggy Island.

During the Mid-Autumn holiday, "Magic Family Lab," a large-scale children's drama, will debut, and DJs will bring visitors an unforgettable electronic music party.