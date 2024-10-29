HK thriller adapted into a Chinese musical

The musical, which stars Liu Yan and Ma Haisheng, has an international creative team that includes French composer William Rousseau, South Korean playwright Wang Yong-geom, Belgian musical director Björn Dobbelaere, Japanese director and choreographer Ney Hasegawa, among others.

A Chinese musical based on the award-winning Hong Kong action thriller "Infernal Affairs" will debut in Shanghai in December.

"As a representative of Hong Kong film in the 21st century, 'Infernal Affairs' has been adapted in Japan, South Korea and Hollywood, making this IP global," said producer Yu Xinyue.

"With this international creative team, we are giving this story a stage version with a new look while preserving the essence of the original work," she said.

The 2022 film, which was directed by Andrew Lau and Alan Mak and based on a script by Mak and Felix Chong, features well-known Hong Kong actors led by Andy Lau and Tony Leung. They both play the role of police officers who infiltrate a triad undercover and another a covert spy for the same triad.

