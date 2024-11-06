﻿
Feature / Entertainment

'Haha Maker' creators share experiences with Shanghai audiences

Since its airing in late October, Tencent Video's popular variety show "Haha Maker" has amused different generations of audiences with its inspiring and creative comedic acts.
The producers and comedians behind Tencent Video's popular variety show "Haha Maker" met and talked with local audiences on Tuesday.

Since its airing in late October, the show has amused different generations of audiences with its inspiring and creative comedic acts.

Through diverse comedic art forms such as monologues and sketches, more than 50 comedians present performances based on their distinct understanding of life, career, and a range of relationships.

When it comes to the criteria for selecting comedians for the show, producer Bai Hongyu said that in addition to valuing the actors' love of comedy, their personal performance styles, charm, and creativity are also taken into account.

'Haha Maker' creators share experiences with Shanghai audiences

The domestic variety show has amused different generations of audiences through diverse comedic art forms.

"We hope to provide comedians and scriptwriters with a platform to showcase their talents and personalities," Bai said. "They will also gain more opportunities to develop their careers."

Comedians including Wang Jixu, Tao Yujie, and Guo Tete shared with audiences the stories behind their creations and performed excerpts and songs from their acts.

Many acts are also inspirational with philosophical thoughts and reflections on life.

For instance, "The Philosopher's Wish" collides reason and absurdity on the stage, ultimately triggering thought-provoking philosophical speculation.

"The Elevator Man" depicts people's humorous yet meaningful life experiences through conversations in an elevator.

The sudden disappearance of the word "youth" in the lightbox of the hair salon in the sketch "Youth Hair Salon" evokes the audience's lament over the passing of youth.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
