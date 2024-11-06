'Haha Maker' creators share experiences with Shanghai audiences

The producers and comedians behind Tencent Video's popular variety show "Haha Maker" met and talked with local audiences on Tuesday.

Since its airing in late October, the show has amused different generations of audiences with its inspiring and creative comedic acts.

Through diverse comedic art forms such as monologues and sketches, more than 50 comedians present performances based on their distinct understanding of life, career, and a range of relationships.

When it comes to the criteria for selecting comedians for the show, producer Bai Hongyu said that in addition to valuing the actors' love of comedy, their personal performance styles, charm, and creativity are also taken into account.