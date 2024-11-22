Shuttlers to battle it out in Binjiang super league
Hangzhou's Binjiang District will host the opening of the China Badminton Super League starting on December 26. The four-day competition will feature eight clubs.
Zhejiang Province, the host of the games, has a strong lineup that includes the Olympic mixed doubles champions Zheng Siwei and Huang Yaqiong, the Tokyo Olympics women's singles champion Chen Yufei, the Paris Olympics men's doubles runner-up Wang Chang, and the new star of the national badminton team, Hu Zhe'an, who won gold in the World Junior Championships men's singles.
The ticket prices are set at 58, 128, 258 and 580 yuan. The only official ticketing website is Damai.
Buyers must use their real names for identification, and for the first time, they will be allowed to transfer their electronic tickets.
There will be two matches per day with the first session starting at 1:30pm and the second at 6:30pm.
"The competition will not only bring us a feast of sports, but further promote the development of sports in the Binjiang District," said Xie Chunfeng, vice chairman of the Binjiang District's CPPCC.
"We should seize this opportunity to further develop sports facilities, enhance sports services, and elevate the level of competition, striving to create a sports brand with Binjiang characteristics."
In Hangzhou, badminton has grown from a backyard pastime to a citywide addiction. Players of all ages and backgrounds are drawn to the game, which is one of the three most popular regular activities in the city along with swimming and running.
To cultivate more skilled young players, Zhejiang College of Sports and Hangzhou Sanrui Sports Co. have signed an agreement to establish a badminton training base for youth in Binjiang.