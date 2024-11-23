﻿
Feature / Entertainment

Yang Liping's 'The Peacock' unfurls on North Bund

Renowned dancer and choreographer Yang Liping's "The Peacock" returns to Shanghai.
Renowned dancer and choreographer Yang Liping has brought her signature work "The Peacock" to the AIA Grand Theater on the North Bund.

The dance drama illustrates the circle of life and nature through peacock tales.

While young dancers take on the major roles, Yang herself makes an appearance in the final chapter.

Ti Gong

Yang Liping's signature dance "The Peacock".

Yang, now 66, has the nickname "Peacock Princess of China" for her award-winning performance in 1986 dance "Spirit of the Peacock." It was inspired by the lithe arm and finger movements of the Dai peacock dance, a traditional dance of the Dai ethnic community in Yang's home town of Yunnan Province in southwest China.

According to Yang, peacocks represent beauty, and people's affection for the peacock symbolizes their ultimate desire and pursuit of beauty.

Ti Gong

Yang Liping

"The Peacock" premiered in 2012, and this latest version was revised in 2022.

"The biggest difference is that this 2022 version features a lot of young dancers," said Yang. "Most of them born after 2000."

Yang said she enjoyed working with the younger generation, helping them to better understand the theme of life circle with her own skill and knowledge.

Ti Gong

Dancers Qiao Yueyu and Wang Silong play the lead roles of female and male peacocks.

Dancers Qiao Yueyu, Wang Silong and Ma Yuanhan play the lead roles of female peacock, male peacock and the crow, respectively.

Yang said her favorite roles in the dance are "Time" and "God."

"Time is objective, being fair to everyone, while God is subjective, whose presence gives people inner support," said Yang.

Ti Gong

The dance illustrates the circle of life and nature through peacock tales.

Performance info:

Date: November 23, 2:30pm/7:30pm; November 24, 2:30pm

Tickets: 180-1080 yuan

Venue: AIA Grand Theater 北外滩友邦大剧院

Address: 889 Dongdaming Road 东大名路889号

North Bund
