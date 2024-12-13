﻿
German musical "Ludwig² – The King is Back" takes the stage at Shanghai Culture Square

The German musical "Ludwig² – The King is Back" has made its China premiere this week at Shanghai Culture Square.

The musical incorporates a 65-piece orchestra onstage, since music is central to this newly crafted production about King Ludwig II's rich yet solemn existence, as well as his dreams and fairy tale legacy.

Ludwig II, the king of Bavaria from 1864 until his death in 1886, was also known as the Swan King for commissioning the construction of Neuschwanstein Castle (New Swanstone Castle), a spectacular Romanesque fortification with soaring fairytale towers.

Ludwig II took the throne at the age of eighteen. He was profoundly influenced by Richard Wagner's operas and dedicated his life to promoting peace and art. His personal conclusion was not as beautiful as a fairy tale, but Neuschwanstein Castle helped the world remember his romance and pursuit of art and beauty.

Ludwig II was a devoted patron of composer Richard Wagner.

Star singers Jan Ammann, Barbara Obermeier, and Martin Markert will perform in Shanghai.

"The music of this production is distinct from other musicals in that it underscores the narrative in a rich and complex way," remarked conductor Heinz-Walter Florin, who is also the music director.

"It's also a new experience for me to work together with a Chinese orchestra on the stage," he said.

The concert features a 65-piece onstage orchestra.

Aside from classical singing and dramatic flair, the event promises to be visually stunning experience.

Meanwhile, the curtain went up on the 7th Shanghai International Musical Festival, which will feature two musical showcases, a musical conference, and a singing contest at Shanghai Culture Square.

The Musical Stars Live Concert Showcase, taking place from February to March 2025, would feature six concerts by international performers such as Mark Seibert, Laurent Ban, Maya Hakvoort, Damien Sargue, Cecilia Cara, Kerry Ellis, and Gian Marco Schiaretti.

From March to June, the Original Musical Showcase will feature four Chinese original musicals.

One of the four Original Musical Showcase compositions is "I Am What I Am," based on the popular film.

Performance info

Dates: Through December 15, 2pm/7:30pm

Tickets: 80-1,080 yuan

Venue: Shanghai Culture Square 上海文化广场

Address: 597 Fuxing Rd M. 复兴中路597号

