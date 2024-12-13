The German musical "Ludwig² – The King is Back" has made ts China debut in Shanghai this month.

The German musical "Ludwig² – The King is Back" has made its China premiere this week at Shanghai Culture Square. The musical incorporates a 65-piece orchestra onstage, since music is central to this newly crafted production about King Ludwig II's rich yet solemn existence, as well as his dreams and fairy tale legacy.

Ludwig II, the king of Bavaria from 1864 until his death in 1886, was also known as the Swan King for commissioning the construction of Neuschwanstein Castle (New Swanstone Castle), a spectacular Romanesque fortification with soaring fairytale towers. Ludwig II took the throne at the age of eighteen. He was profoundly influenced by Richard Wagner's operas and dedicated his life to promoting peace and art. His personal conclusion was not as beautiful as a fairy tale, but Neuschwanstein Castle helped the world remember his romance and pursuit of art and beauty.

Ti Gong

Star singers Jan Ammann, Barbara Obermeier, and Martin Markert will perform in Shanghai. "The music of this production is distinct from other musicals in that it underscores the narrative in a rich and complex way," remarked conductor Heinz-Walter Florin, who is also the music director. "It's also a new experience for me to work together with a Chinese orchestra on the stage," he said.

Ti Gong

Aside from classical singing and dramatic flair, the event promises to be visually stunning experience. Meanwhile, the curtain went up on the 7th Shanghai International Musical Festival, which will feature two musical showcases, a musical conference, and a singing contest at Shanghai Culture Square. The Musical Stars Live Concert Showcase, taking place from February to March 2025, would feature six concerts by international performers such as Mark Seibert, Laurent Ban, Maya Hakvoort, Damien Sargue, Cecilia Cara, Kerry Ellis, and Gian Marco Schiaretti. From March to June, the Original Musical Showcase will feature four Chinese original musicals.

Ti Gong