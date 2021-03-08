Dunhuang exhibition to celebrate Chinese New Year

Ti Gong

An exhibition featuring Dunhuang culture is unveiled at Shanghai Shimao International Plaza with exquisite displays and interactive experience, to celebrate the Chinese Luna New Year. Cooperated with Dunhuang Museum, the exhibition, which runs till March 31, creates a dreamland back to the golden time of Dunhuang during the Tang Dynasty (AD 618-907).

Located on the M floor, the exhibition is divided into six parts. Clouds from the Chinese traditional paintings are hung at the entrance, and walking across the clouds is a ceremony to step into the dreamland. The second part is a magic corridor, counting the numbers of the visitors entering the “Dunhuang dream.”

Then the “Dunhuang dream” starts. The pictures of murals of the Dunhuang Mogao Grottoes are displayed on the wall. Decorated with colorful Tang-style lanterns, it’s where to enjoy the traditional feitian (flying godness) performance.

As a highlight, the feitian dancers will invite visitors to their party — the traditional music turns to punk style, a creative attempt of modern and traditional. The fifth part is a lotus stage with flying petals and ribbons. It’s the place to make a new year wish, in the same way of Dunhuang over 1,000 years ago.

The Dunhuang adventure ended with a pop-up store, offering the culture and creative products by Dunhuang Museum. There are a series of lovely couplets, red envelopes and calendars designed for the Chinese year of the Ox.

The Dunhuang decoration continues to the whole plaza, the feitian dancers may show up at the entrance as a surprise. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, visitors must wear masks, show a green health code and have their temperatures checked before entering.

