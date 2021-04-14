Latest kidswear fashion unveiled in dynamic runway show

China's kidswear brand Balabala unveiled its latest three collections in partnership with China Mars Mission, Suzhou Museum and fashion designer Jason Wu.

Dong Jun / SHINE

Themed “Endless Dreams,” a runway show in three chapters presented last week by children models at Shanghai Children’s Art Theater took people on a trip through space and time, flying across the vast universe, tracing the footprints of history and surging ahead of fashion trends.

The runway, equipped with soft-air installations and visuals as well as audio technologies, created a dreamy space. With a long, winding, gentle slope, the main stage featured a 270-degree giant ring screen projecting different scenes from space, providing the audience with a sensation like flying in a spacecraft overlooking a mysterious planet.

Dong Jun / SHINE

In the first chapter — Cosmos — Balabala X China Mars Mission encouraged children to chase the “Dream of Exploration.” This collection, inspired by spaceflight, uses light and airy organza to create a Mars-like atmosphere. The satin fabric cut with lasers provides a variation on light and colors, while the models' shiny spherical headwear depicted “Bubble Girl” in outer space.

The second chapter featured a national style in “Oriental Dream.” As the spacecraft landed on the ancient regions of the Yangtze River Delta, the scenes changed to stone bridges, white-washed walls and gray roof tiles. The "Balabala X Suzhou Museum" collection pays tribute to the museum's treasures and its renowned appearance designed by master architect I.M. Pei. The collection combines Suzhou silk hand embroidery skills with velvet painting. In the traditional clothing style of the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911), it enriches children’s wardrobes and offers a special experience for big occasions.

Dong Jun / SHINE

The last chapter presented the “Dream of Fashion” in collaboration with the designer Wu and his JW line. The collection follows the JW 2021 spring/summer resort-style theme “Escape Reality.” The O-shaped chiffon skirts’ hemline is mixed with pure white feathers to create a romantic bird girl image.

The T-shirt covered with Balabala prints and JW logos looks unisex and cool. It appears sweet and trendy when matched with a patchwork embroidery mesh tower skirt. The black-and-white color scheme highlights the eternal classic, and the bright orange-yellow decorations enhance the sense of playfulness and popularity.