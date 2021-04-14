Feature / Lifestyle

Latest kidswear fashion unveiled in dynamic runway show

Tan Weiyun
Tan Weiyun
  18:28 UTC+8, 2021-04-14       0
China's kidswear brand Balabala unveiled its latest three collections in partnership with China Mars Mission, Suzhou Museum and fashion designer Jason Wu.
Tan Weiyun
Tan Weiyun
  18:28 UTC+8, 2021-04-14       0
Latest kidswear fashion unveiled in dynamic runway show
Dong Jun / SHINE

Balabala stages a runway show at Shanghai Children’s Art Theater during Shanghai Fashion Week.

China's kidswear brand Balabala has joined hands with Tmall Super Brand Day to unveil its latest three collections in partnership with China Mars Mission, Suzhou Museum and fashion designer Jason Wu. 

Themed “Endless Dreams,” a runway show in three chapters presented last week by children models at Shanghai Children’s Art Theater took people on a trip through space and time, flying across the vast universe, tracing the footprints of history and surging ahead of fashion trends.

The runway, equipped with soft-air installations and visuals as well as audio technologies, created a dreamy space. With a long, winding, gentle slope, the main stage featured a 270-degree giant ring screen projecting different scenes from space, providing the audience with a sensation like flying in a spacecraft overlooking a mysterious planet. 

Latest kidswear fashion unveiled in dynamic runway show
Dong Jun / SHINE

The Balabala X China Mars Mission collection

In the first chapter — Cosmos — Balabala X China Mars Mission encouraged children to chase the “Dream of Exploration.” This collection, inspired by spaceflight, uses light and airy organza to create a Mars-like atmosphere. The satin fabric cut with lasers provides a variation on light and colors, while the models' shiny spherical headwear depicted “Bubble Girl” in outer space.

The second chapter featured a national style in “Oriental Dream.” As the spacecraft landed on the ancient regions of the Yangtze River Delta, the scenes changed to stone bridges, white-washed walls and gray roof tiles. The "Balabala X Suzhou Museum" collection pays tribute to the museum's treasures and its renowned appearance designed by master architect I.M. Pei. The collection combines Suzhou silk hand embroidery skills with velvet painting. In the traditional clothing style of the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911), it enriches children’s wardrobes and offers a special experience for big occasions.

Latest kidswear fashion unveiled in dynamic runway show
Dong Jun / SHINE

The Balabala X Suzhou Museum collection

The last chapter presented the “Dream of Fashion” in collaboration with the designer Wu and his JW line. The collection follows the JW 2021 spring/summer resort-style theme “Escape Reality.” The O-shaped chiffon skirts’ hemline is mixed with pure white feathers to create a romantic bird girl image. 

The T-shirt covered with Balabala prints and JW logos looks unisex and cool. It appears sweet and trendy when matched with a patchwork embroidery mesh tower skirt. The black-and-white color scheme highlights the eternal classic, and the bright orange-yellow decorations enhance the sense of playfulness and popularity.

Latest kidswear fashion unveiled in dynamic runway show
Dong Jun / SHINE

The collection in partnership with designer Jason Wu

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     