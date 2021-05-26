Live:Take Care of Your Eyes From Childhood

June 6 is the National Eye Health Day and this year's theme is "Pay Attention to General Eye Health."

June 6 is the National Eye Health Day and this year's theme is "Pay Attention to General Eye Health."

To further popularize eye-care knowledge and promote a healthy lifestyle, Santen joins hands with Shanghai Daily to invite you to take part in the second event of the "Healthy Life Tour" campaign – an eye health promotion activity themed "Take Care of Your Eyes From Childhood."

You will have the opportunity to communicate with industrial experts!

