In the black with Montblanc's latest collection

Montblanc recently launched the UltraBlack Collection in Shanghai, its first completely cross-category collection united by an all-black design theme.

The color black has been part of Montblanc's DNA since the brand's inception in 1906, with ebonite as the main ingredient in the production of Montblanc's original writing instruments, and one of the only two colors in the company's emblem, created in 1913.

The new all-black collection pays tribute to its heritage. The collection showcases multiple product categories, from leather goods to writing instruments, from watches to new smart technologies.

"The pieces and their functionality, while unified by their black design, were carefully selected based on the everyday needs and mindset of those who don't just strive to succeed, but who leave a mark with everything they do, always with meaning and purpose," said Nicolas Baretzki, Montblanc CEO.

The UltraBlack leather collection, represented by a backpack, a clutch and a mini folio, features mobility, performance and elegance.

The backpack is equipped with exterior and interior pockets including a padded compartment for laptop. The clutch and the mini folio can be carried cross-body or hand-carried thanks to the detachable shoulder strap.

The StarWalker UltraBlack Writing Instruments feature a Montblanc emblem that seems to float in mid-air on a gray base.

The StarWalker line-up includes a precious resin edition in all-black with contrasting metal fittings, and a doué edition with a black resin barrel paired with a metal cap or forepart. Each edition is available as a fountain pen, ballpoint and fineliner pen.

Celebrating black with contrasting gray and white elements, the1858 Geosphere UltraBlack Watch comes in a black-coated steel case with a satin-finish, achieved by manual washing and brushing.

This technique gives each watch its own and unique patina.

In the dark, the watch glows as the cathedral-shaped hands, the indexes, the compass indications and the hemisphere globes are all coated by hand with white Super-Luminova.

In addition, the UltraBlack Collection includes over-ear wireless headphones, smartwatch series with leather strap, and augmented paper to translate notes written by hand into digital text and transfer them to a mobile device.

The collection is available from this month.

