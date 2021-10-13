Asia's largest fashion trade fair underway at the West Bund

Ontimeshow, Asia's largest fashion trade fair, has unveiled its 2022 spring/summer collection at the West Bund as one of the key events of Shanghai Fashion Week.

The fair features more than 300 fashion brands, including established domestic designer brands Angel Chen, KEH FORME, JARELZHANG, DONSEE10 and OUTDOGER.

The exhibition space has been enlarged, sprawling all the way to Shanghai Tank and Shanghai Dream Center, two of the city's new landmarks.

The Young Talent project was set up for start-up designers, whose brands are no more than 2 years old but show great potential. After intense screening tests conducted by the country's top-tier select shops, suppliers and social network platforms, a total of 11 new brands stand out, ranging from ready-to-wear and haute couture to accessories. These include AcradeToken, NAN KNITS, THE UTTERANCE, Artchi and monSecret, which will all be given more media exposure and special promotion channels.

Tan Weiyun / SHINE

Sustainability, art and technology are the main themes at the trade fair. Suppliers, designers, brands, artists and industry observers are gathering to talk about possible collaborations and how to promote the fashion industry following the pandemic.

Fashion brand GEORGETTE.Q is displaying its latest collection for classy, elegant urban ladies. From clean-cut business suits and fast-drying, dirt-proof white shirts with lace designs to silky, easy-care dresses made of tri-cellulose acetate (an insoluble cellulose derivative regarded as a non-toxic, non-irritating and biodegradable material), the Beijing-based brand knew well what working women need to wear most.

"We've been an old friend of Ontimeshow," said the designer and founder Qiao Qi. The brand missed Shanghai Fashion Week one time in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"But now things have all gotten back on the right track, and business is bouncing back," Qiao said with confidence.



Ti Gong

Global Design Distribution (GDD) which specializes in the distribution of high-end designer brands is attending the Ontimeshow for the first time. The newcomer has brought four handcrafted lifestyle brands – Zieta, Michael Aram, hms, and Zaha Hadid Design – which offer a wide variety of home decor art pieces, from kitchen, dining and bedding collections to furniture and fragrances.

"China has such a huge market, and Chinese clients love the brands so much, which shows that people are going for luxury and a fashionable lifestyle," said the marketing director Kanchee Cheng. She told the anecdote that orders from Chinese buyers once used up Zieta's metal reserve in Poland.

It was a litmus test for GDD at the Ontimeshow to open more channels, and see how the high-end home decor brands would be received among fashion buyers. "And we'll continue to select brands that are young, pioneering in design with a vanguard spirit," Cheng said.