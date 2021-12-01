﻿
Brazil Coffee Nation Day to celebrate coffee culture

Events to promote Brazil's high-quality coffees will be held in Shanghai to mark the 4th Brazil Coffee Nation Day.
Events to promote and increase awareness of Brazil's high-quality coffees will be held at the Hongqiao Import Exhibition and Trade Center to mark the 4th Brazil Coffee Nation Day on Friday.

Coffee is an essential part of the Brazilian history. The plant, originally from Ethiopia, was first brought to Brazil by French settlers who established the state of Pará in the early 18th century.

By the late 19th century, Brazil had been the world's largest coffee producer and exporter. Around a third of the coffee consumed in the world comes from Brazil. Therefore, Brazil is hailed as the "coffee nation."

This year also marks the 30th anniversary of the Brazil Specialty Coffee Association, a non-profit organization created to elevate standards and enhance value in the production and marketing of Brazilian coffees. The specialty coffees produced in Brazil are tailored for all kinds of tastes.

Free barista classes will be offered on-site.

The recent and rapid growth of coffee culture in China has been remarkable. Chinese consumers are becoming more demanding and more sophisticated. It is not just important how the coffee is made but where it is produced. By enjoying ideal natural conditions and a clean and sustainable environment, Brazil is ready to supply a wide variety of excellent coffees to Chinese consumers.

On Friday, there will be a "matchmaking" event for Brazilian high-quality coffee providers and potential Chinese buyers. Visitors are also encouraged to take part in activities, including specialty coffee tasting and barista classes, at the site.

Event info

Date: December 3, from 1:30pm

Venue: Hongqiao Import Exhibition and Trade Center

Address: 1988 Shenkun Road

﻿
