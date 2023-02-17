A fun, safe, and supportive store for girls

HaoHaoXiao, or HaoHaoLaugh, is an interesting store on Jiaozhou Road in Shanghai.

"HaoHaoXiao" in Chinese means hilarious. It was started by fashion and lifestyle blogger Chloe Gan Guniang, which translates to "a courageous girl."

The store's focus is on girls. You can get Japanese purikura, make your own accessories with beads, and have your hair braided here. Furthermore, it is a community where girls can support one another and make friends.