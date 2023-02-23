Street interview: Are you afraid of being replaced by AI?
18:35 UTC+8, 2023-02-25 0
ChatGPT, a new artificial intelligence chatting robot, is very popular these days. What do people in different fields think about it? Are you worried about being replaced by it?
18:35 UTC+8, 2023-02-25 0
ChatGPT, a new artificial intelligence chatting robot, is very popular these days. What do people in different fields think about it? Are you worried about being replaced by it? Let's watch what Shanghai residents have to say!
Source: SHINE Editor: Shen Ke
Special Reports