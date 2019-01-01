﻿
Find your new best friend at the Changle Road dog adoption event

  16:05 UTC+8, 2023-04-04
If you want to adopt a dog, don't miss the dog adoption event that happens every other Saturday on Changle Road.
Shot by Yan Jingyang and Wang Xinzhou. Edited by Wang Xinzhou. Subtitles by Wang Xinzhou.

If you want to adopt a dog, don't miss the dog adoption event that happens every other Saturday on Changle Road. Best of all, you'll be able to adopt any of the adorable, cuddly dogs you see!

These lovely dogs are from an animal rescue organization with all the necessary medical care and proper grooming. You can select a dog to adopt on-site and make a reservation with the volunteers. Once you complete the adoption process, you can discuss the details online and bring your new furry friend home with you!

If you want to support this activity and its cause, you can also purchase canvas bags available for sale at the event.

Location: No.2, 764 Lane, Changle Road, Jing'an District

Time: 13:00-18:00 (Every other Saturday)

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Jie
﻿
