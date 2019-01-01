A Southern Song Dynasty stall recreated at Shanghai's 'Foreigner Street'

Guanpu was the most popular stall in markets over 800 years ago in the Southern Song Dynasty (1127-1279). It has been recreated at Shanghai's Laowaijie.

Have you heard of "guanpu"? It was the most popular stall in markets over 800 years ago in the Southern Song Dynasty (1127-1279).

According to "A Dream of Splendor," guanpu (关扑) was decorated with colorful curtains and displayed precious jewels, unique trinkets, fabrics, alcohol and tea sets, as well as horses.

In other words, if you couldn't afford an item you wanted, you could play a game with the owner to try and win it. Currently, guanpu has been recreated at Shanghai's Laowaijie, or Foreigner Street. Check out the video to see it for yourself!