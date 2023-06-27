Coffee and camping festival brings coffee, music, and fun together
Drinking a cup of coffee inside a tent, watching coffee competition and concerts are among the highlights of the 2023 Laowaijie Go Coffee Go Camping Festival.
The 2023 Laowaijie Go Coffee Go Camping Festival was unveiled on June 22, which was also this year's Dragon Boat Festival. Drinking a cup of coffee inside a tent, watching coffee competition and concerts are among the highlights of the festival.
