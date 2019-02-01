Discover the latest dessert trends at the world's largest bakery exhibition
As the world's largest bakery exhibition, Bakery China is one of the best places to discover the latest dessert trends and source all the creative ingredients. Join Fiona for a visit to Bakery China and meet with pastry masters to sample the "kaleidoscope of desserts" firsthand!
