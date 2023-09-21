Bund Fashion Festival brings feast of programs to fashion followers

The 2023 Bund Fashion Festival, themed "Color Fall," is running at the Bund Finance Center through October, bringing the latest fashions, and tastes to visitors.

The 2023 Bund Fashion Festival, themed "Color Fall," is running at the Bund Finance Center through the end of October, with an array of programs including a fashion bazaar, runway shows, an exhibition of designer brands, and wine tasting.

On weekends through the end of October, the popular weekend market on Fengjing Road will join with more than 50 stylish designer brands to display their trendy concepts and designs in clothing, accessories, and household items.

Designer brand ON/OFF will also celebrate its 4th anniversary with a special market on October 14 and 15.

During the festival, the BFC Modern Runway will present fashion shows by Chloé, BALLY, ERDOS, and Ted Baker to showcase their newest innovative products and design ideas.

Visitors can receive fashion advice and styling tips from the designers. Meanwhile, emerging designer brands are given a wide platform to debut, interact with visitors, and present the diverse creativity of the domestic fashion industry.

BFC has also crafted the WINE KNOT International Cellar, a 500-square-meter space for the city's wine lovers. Wine enthusiasts, connoisseurs, and collectors are invited to taste wines from renowned wineries worldwide.

Additionally, the BFC Fitness Club will provide sports lovers with different courses.

Bund Fashion Festival

Date: Through October 31



Venue: Bund Finance Center

Address: 600 Zhongshan Rd E2

中山东二路600号