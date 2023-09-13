Restaurant hosts Mexican Independence Festival

A two-day Mexican Independence Day festival celebration will be held at local Mexican restaurant El Santo Tacos & Tequila this weekend, with delicious food and drinks.

This festival honors Mexico's declaration of independence from Spain in 1810. The day is celebrated with national pride, colorful parades, mariachi concerts, and Sabrosa food.

The parties will run from 5pm to 10pm on Saturday (Sept 16) and from 11am to 3pm on Sunday (Sept 17).

On Saturday, all tacos will be sold at 20 yuan (US$2.75). There will also be 30-yuan Tuna Tostadas, 25-yuan Coronas, 20-yuan Tequila shots, 30-yuan Frozen Margaritas and 35-yuan El Santo Margaritas.

DJ Baksheesh will spin the hottest tunes starting from 10pm till late on Saturday night.

On Sunday, there will be a Funday Brunch event from 11am to 3pm with all brunch food sold at half price. Free flow beer, wine and margaritas only cost 198 yuan from 11am to 4pm.

As a special bonus, each child accompanied by a dining adult will receive a free kids quesadilla, making it the perfect opportunity for a family outing.

Date: Sept 16 and 17

Venue: El Santo Tacos & Tequila, Found 158

Address: B1, 158 Julu Rd, Jing'an District