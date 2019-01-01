Shanghai becomes even more fashion forward with coming fashion week

The Spring/Summer 2024 edition of Shanghai Fashion Week is scheduled from October 8-16, with the opening show from the sustainable fashion brand ICICLE 之禾.

The season will feature almost 100 runway shows and new collection releases and 13 trade fairs, as well as more than 10 key events and summit forums that will focus on issues such as sustainability, digitalization, and female power.

With Xintiandi as its main venue, the fashion map will be enlarged to more of the city's landmarks both on the east and west banks of the Huangpu River.

Young designer incubator LABELHOOD will make its comeback at the Rock Bund this season, interpreting contemporary Chinese fashion culture with the theme of "Kunlun Mountain." Shanghai Iconic Fashion Showcase will debut at the BOCOM New Bund 31 Performing Arts Center in the Pudong New Area, with the theme of "Interaction" to introduce international, high-end wedding dress brands.

As a super IP in children's fashion, KIDS WEAR will gather a group of leading children's wear brands to display the "Unknown Shape" show at the Jing'an 800 Show.

Designer brand COMME MOI, initiated by former supermodel Lu Yan, will celebrate its 10th anniversary at the Riverside Huangpu, while Stella McCartney will bring new designs to Shanghai, which will also mark their first release in the Asia-Pacific region.

Asia's largest trade fair season during Shanghai Fashion Week will be upgraded and expanded. The MODE Shanghai Fashion Trade Show to be held in IM Shanghai has become an influential business platform for global buyers, brands and suppliers. The Ontimeshow, another major trade fair on the west Bund, will shed light on domestic designs and Chinese elements.

M Space forum will join with industrial insiders, including Swarovski, Istituto Marangoni, Ellen MacArthur Foundation, and Vogue Business to discuss sustainable fashion, art design, new retail, innovation, and technology.

With the support of the China Women's Development Foundation, the fourth season of "Shine Her Light" invites China's first-generation supermodels to share their life stories – their growth and struggles – and make their voices heard.

By utilizing cutting-edge technology and social media, Shanghai Fashion Week has created a new type of digital show, and will continue to work with Douyin for a 24-hour livestream broadcast, where fashion professionals can bring their unique perspectives to the broadcast room for the first time.

The official website will once again open the Metaverse showroom to the public, using virtual reality technology to interact with the audience. It's also the first time for Shanghai Fashion Week to collaborate with JOOR, the world's leading online ordering platform. It will select almost 10 Chinese independent designer brands and provide them with trade promotion services.

"We hope we can gather more international and domestic brands through Shanghai Fashion Week that can release new collections every season, have new breakthroughs in sustainable development, and make new progress in digital technologies," said Liu Min, deputy director of the city's Commission of Commerce. "More importantly, we hope to further promote Chinese clothing culture, and cultivate more local brands."