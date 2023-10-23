Notice issued to property management firms on handling pets

The Shanghai Property Management Bureau has ordered all residential property management companies to work with associated parties to handle pets civilly.

The Shanghai Property Management Bureau has ordered all residential property service firms to work with local public security, urban management, neighborhood committees, and property owner committees to handle pets civilly. It will ensure public order and protect residents' safety and well-being.

Guidelines for pet ownership:

1. Dogs must wear tags and be on two-meter leashes when taken outside. Large dogs (above 35 cm in shoulder height) need muzzles too.

2. Dogs are prohibited in government offices, hospitals, libraries, restaurants, malls, and buses, trams, and metros. You can take your dog in a taxi if the driver allows it.

3. Do not let your dog intimidate or injure people. If your dog injures someone, take them to the hospital and pay for treatment.

4. Stop your dog's barking if it bothers others.

5. After walking your dog, clean up immediately.

6. Avoid busy hours and yield to other residents while taking your dog up or down stairs or elevators in your residential building.

The following breeds are banned in Shanghai

1. Mastiffs and Mastiff mixed breeds, including Tibetan Mastiff, Mastiff, Rottweiler, Neapolitan Mastiff, Bull Mastiff, Spanish Mastiff, Caucasian Ovcharka, Pyrenean Mastiff, Fila Brasileiro, Dogo Argentino, and Danish Broholmer

2. Wolfdogs and Wolfdog mixed breeds, including Beauceron, Kunming Wolfdog, and German Shepherd

3. Bulldog, Olde English Bulldog, American Bulldog, Tosa, Bull Terrier, Dobermann, and other aggressive breeds and mixed-breed dogs with lineage from the mentioned breeds

Each household in downtown Shanghai can only have one dog.

Owners should apply for a dog license. Please check the link below for more information:

https://www.citynewsservice.cn/service/residents/xdaqe5nqjqm4vpj9