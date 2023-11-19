Giant tree with winter festive elements now on display
A 20-meter-high holiday installation has been erected outside the Jing'an Kerry Center, raising the curtain on the mall's winter holiday celebrations.
The installation is designed in the style of a giant tree covered with snow, decorated with winter festive elements such as candy cane and gingerbread.
In the mall's north wing, there's a giant candy cane-style installation that spans through the first to the fourth floor, and there's a gingerbread-style post office in the atrium for people to send postcards.
Notably, from December 2, the mall's traditional winter holiday pop-up fair will return, with seasonal snacks, designer accessories and DIY experiences on offer.
During the fair, live music band, gingerbread costume parade and other special performances will be staged.