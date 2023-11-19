Giant tree with winter festive elements now on display

A 20-meter-high holiday installation has been erected outside the Jing'an Kerry Center, raising the curtain on the mall's winter holiday celebrations.

The installation is designed in the style of a giant tree covered with snow, decorated with winter festive elements such as candy cane and gingerbread.

In the mall's north wing, there's a giant candy cane-style installation that spans through the first to the fourth floor, and there's a gingerbread-style post office in the atrium for people to send postcards.

Notably, from December 2, the mall's traditional winter holiday pop-up fair will return, with seasonal snacks, designer accessories and DIY experiences on offer.

During the fair, live music band, gingerbread costume parade and other special performances will be staged.

Ti Gong