Pokemons will be on parade at Songjiang mall

A Pokémon-themed exhibition has opened at Songjiang INCITY in celebration of the mall's 2th anniversary.
Pokemons will be on parade at Songjiang mall
Ti Gong

The "Eevee Starlight Night" exhibition at Songjiang INCITY.

A Pokémon-themed exhibition has opened at Songjiang INCITY in celebration of the mall's 2th anniversary.

The "Eevee Starlight Night" exhibition features a giant installation of Eevee, a foxlike creature with brown fur and a fluffy cream-colored ruff around its neck, at the atrium on the B1 floor.

The exhibition is divided into several interactive zones based on different evolution possibilities because it can evolve into many forms with different abilities and moves.

The exhibition will last to January 14, 2024.

Pokémon parades will be held on November 23-24, December 23-24, and December 30 to January 1, 2024. Each day, there will be three parades, and each will last half an hour, during which Eevee and its friends will show up from B1 to the second floor.

Songjiang INCITY is known as the only one of its kind to have large Pokémon statues. Due to its location, very near to a university cluster, it's very popular among the Gen-Z group.

Pokemons will be on parade at Songjiang mall
Ti Gong

Eevee and its friends appear on a parade.

