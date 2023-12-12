Sam's CLUB rolls out the festive bus with discount offers

Sam's CLUB'S festive bus is here. Immerse yourself in the festive spirit and try out their various offerings and discounted products.

Nearly 30 Sam's CLUB's famous dishes, including appetizers, beverages, fresh-grilled steaks, warm mulled wine, and more, are available for free tasting on the bus.

Festive decorations like reindeer and multicolored lights create a gorgeous backdrop. Staff even help with photos, allowing you to fully immerse yourself in the festive environment.

The activities are free, and non-members are welcome to participate!

As we countdown to 2023, there are over 4,000 selected items available for Sam's CLUB members to explore. These items offer excellent value for money, with discounted prices on a variety of high-quality, member-exclusive products. It's worth stocking them up.

Pan Fish Salmon Portions, MM Organic Bordeaux Supérieur, MM Whole Bean Coffee Platinum Medal, Australian Short Plate Slices, strawberries, and Roman cream bread are some of the products on offer.

Info

December 16-28 at Sam's CLUB Shanghai Zhenru Store/Shanghai Gaoke Rd W. Store



December 1-31 at Sam's CLUB Shanghai Baoshan Wanda Gate 1