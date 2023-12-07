Dazzling start to Xintiandi celebration

Shopping landmark's year-end activities kick off to begin a one-month extravaganza that sets the stage for an inviting holiday ambiance with more than 20 lively events to enjoy.

Ti Gong

Shanghai Xintiandi's year-end celebration season kicked off in dazzling style with the illumination of the "Gingerbread Man's Whimsical Workshop." Starting from December 4, this one-month extravaganza transforms the city's shopping landmark into a vibrant wonderland.

The air in Xintiandi is now filled with the delightful aroma of gingerbread, setting the stage for a warm and inviting holiday ambiance. With the official lighting of the "Merry-go-round Adventure," a carousel installation, Xintiandi has curated a series of gingerbread-themed checkpoints and is gearing up for more than 20 lively events, including parades, markets, and performances.

The place has turned into a fairy-tale kingdom. Entering the shikumen-style block via Taicang Road, visitors first encounter an adorable gingerbread man with a beautiful gift box, welcoming all, while fragrances from Jo Malone London intertwine at the "Wonderful Fragrance Bakery."

Ti Gong

Following the aroma, a huge carousel steals the spotlight. Bright stars illuminate gift boxes scattered around the carousel, culminating in a grand festive surprise. As the carousel gracefully begins its rotation, the playful spirit of early winter takes center stage, casting a spell of joy and magic.

Through January 1, 2024, citizens can pick up a limited edition holiday checkpoint map at Xintiandi. By collecting stamps from designated locations, participants can enjoy a free ride at the "Merry-go-round Adventure" and receive exclusive photos. Additionally, qualifying purchases at Xintiandi come with the opportunity for express passes to the carousel ride.

Ti Gong

The celebration features a spectacular line-up of events. Along the roads of Madang and Zizhong, an eight-day "Pengtou Market Adventure Street Market" unfolds, with over 60 booths bringing a lively holiday bazaar.

"Gingerbread Man Parades" take place every weekend and on holidays, while a "Retro Amusement Park," saturated with retro holiday elements and vibrant colors, offers various games and experiences.

An array of activities such as sing-alongs, concerts, pop-up stores, and community gatherings create a lively atmosphere, offering a space for people to come together and enjoy shared moments of joy.

Xintiandi has also partnered with over a hundred brands for a "Year-End Shopping Extravaganza," providing consumers with a rewarding shopping experience featuring gifts and discounts, igniting an enthusiasm for holiday spending in this once-a-year super shopping spree.