An island oasis for cats and cat lovers

A temporary home for strays awaiting adoption, 'Stray Cat Island' offers visitors the chance to interact with its feline residents in a very different kind of amusement facility.

Functioning as a nationwide model for stray animal management advocacy and education, "Stray Cat Island" features bright orange decor and cat-related elements. It is a charity program aimed at promoting scientific feeding and disease control. This island serves as the temporary home for stray cats awaiting adoption, providing a leisure and recreational space.

Different from the thrill of amusement facilities, "Stray Cat Island" offers a unique sense of "love" and "happiness" in a setting that harmoniously combines nature and culture.

Here please check the event on the coming weekend.

Date: December 9 (Saturday)



Stray Cat Island "Weekend Open Day" Event

Time: 1pm-3pm

Date: December 10(Sunday)

Stray cat island "Volunteer Service Day" Event



Time: 1pm-3pm

Address

3 Yulan Rd, Laogang Town, Pudong New Area

Recruitment Numbers

Saturday: 100 people (visitors)

Sunday: 10 people (volunteers)

Registration Requirements

Online real-name registration

Bring valid identification on the day of the event

Registration Method

Scan the QR code below to access the reservation system. Each mobile number is limited to one reservation per day. Please take a screen grab and save the reservation QR code that will be used for the staff, on the day of the event, to conduct verification.The entire process is conducted in Chinese, so it is recommended to do it with the help of a Chinese friend.

The park closes promptly at 4pm. Please arrange your visit accordingly.



"Stray Cat Island" reopened to the public during the National Day holiday and is expected to be open regularly on weekends, with specific timings subject to platform announcements.

Saturday is designated as a visiting day, and Sunday is reserved for volunteers. You should clarify the nature of the activity before making reservations to avoid scheduling errors.

